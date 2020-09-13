On July 31, 1932, the Nationalsozialistische Deutsche Arbeiterpartei (National Socialist German Workers’ Party) – known better as the Nazis – became the largest party in the German Parliament by winning 230 seats in the elections.

Although it did not manage to win an absolute majority in the 608-seat Reichstag, this paved the way for Adolf Hitler to be nominated Chancellor six months later at the end of January 1933. The rest is history.

Now what’s this got to do with the price of tea in China?

In the current PN leadership contest, the most common rumblings from the Adrian Delia camp can be summed up in two:

a. He was democratically elected. Undoubtedly, whether you like it or not, Delia was indeed elected leader of the PN three years ago. That is a fact. But it is also a fact that this election did not give him an open mandate to do whatever he pleases without any containment.

Those yapping on the democratic process seemingly opt to forget that democracy works also due to its checks and balances system. Without these systems, democracy leads to perverse scenarios as the one highlighted in the opening of this article.

Does it mean that those who opposed the Nazis were wrong, because Hitler’s Nazi were ‘democratically elected’?

This not to mention the other part of the argument, i.e. the warped logic of “He was elected for a fixed term” till the next election. To be clear: there is no fixed term in party leadership. Anyone arguing otherwise is at best misguided, at worst intent to con.

Even governments – which are indeed elected for a five-year term – can go belly up if they do not have the trust of the majority of MPs.

b. A ‘faction’ within the party have organised a ‘coup’ against him and did not allow him to operate.

Part of the checks and balances previously mentioned is indeed the internal verification process. Delia’s last three years as party ‘leader’ were a constant limping from one disaster to another. There was no clear vision beyond the platitudes and the rhetoric.

The democratic process of electing a party leader cannot be seen in isolation.

Being chosen as party leader is no blank cheque for the ‘chosen one’ to do as s/he pleases, allowing him/her to go unreined, as if running a medieval fiefdom.

Among some of the party members, there seems to be this highly-outdated notion of blind loyalty towards the party leadership.

In Maltese, there is a saying: “Agħma jmexxi ‘l agħma, it-tnejn jaqgħu fil-ħofra” (loosely translated as ‘the blind leading the blind’). As a party member, and more so as a regular voter, I am not sorry to say that I do not give my trust and loyalty blindly. It is earned.

Ultimately, a leader has to inspire.

Unfortunately for him, and worse for us, Delia does not even know what this word means, even if he had to look it up in the dictionary.

He was a lame duck even before he was elected, riddled with so many issues that made him unelectable… and things have gotten much worse since then.

Even if, for argument’s sake, this so-called ‘coup’ was motivated by personal agendas, it does not take anything away from the legal and moral validity of the much-needed action to ensure that Delia is made to answer for his actions (or lack of). That’s what the aforementioned checks and balances are there for.

Delia’s record as PN ‘leader’ is abysmal: first and foremost at the polls, as well as in every survey and the subsequent no-confidence votes within the various party structures. Has the PN in its 130+ years of existence ever had a leader polling in single digits in so far as public trust is concerned?

One final word directly to Delia. Stop the ‘woe is me’ theatrics and the constant blaming of others.

Being ‘leader’ means that the buck stops at your end. You have been weighed, you have been measured… and you have been found wanting.

Reuben Sciberras is PN general council member and former PN mayor.