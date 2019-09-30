The Malta Postal Museum will be hosting an exhibition of photography and poetry, entitled Persian Eyes, by Franco-Maltese artist Elizabeth Guyon Spennato.

Guyon’s photographs capture the sheer depth and beauty of Persian eyes but also and more importantly, peer into and unveil the Iranian soul. These eyes belong to the so-called ‘Burnt Generation’ – people born between 1966 and 1990, who experienced the effects of the 1979 Revolution, followed by the Iran-Iraq War. The accompanying poetry lends each image a powerful eloquence.

Guyon has lived in Taiwan, Iran, Italy, France and China. She has also published three books, one of which The Dream Life of Little Paul, launched in France earlier this year, will also be on sale at the exhibition.

The exhibition will open on Wednesday at 6.30pm and will run until October 30. The museum, at 135, Archbishop Street, Valletta, is open from 10am to 4pm on weekdays and from 10am to 2pm on Saturdays. For more details, call 2596 1750.