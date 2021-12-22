Malta is well known as a destination for holiday-makers who want to enjoy sun, sea and sand as well as a healthy dose of history, culture and entertainment. Despite being the world’s tenth smallest country, Malta’s government was quick to recognise the potential of the online gaming industry and now the country is home to one of the most well-respected gambling licensing systems in the world.

Casinos have always been a popular pastime and throughout history, people have bet on the outcomes of everything from raindrops trickling down windowpanes to sporting events. Many games have been designed and developed to allow people to indulge their desire to bet on the outcome, including a wide variety of card games as well as specialist games such as bingo and slot machines. All the best Malta online casinos make the most of their country’s legislative prowess, according to onlinecasinos.com.

The advent of the technological revolution has changed the face of a variety of different pastimes, and gambling is no exception. Games such as bingo and slots had already embraced new technology, using computers to make it easier for players to make the most of their bets and allowing the computer to do a lot of the hard work.

Soon, improvements in everything from the speed of computers to the quality of the graphics made the games even more appealing. When the internet became ubiquitous, it created a global network of gamers that already had a taste for some of the most popular offline games and an industry that was ready to make them available online.

Malta’s plan for economic success

In the 1990s, when it became clear that online gambling was taking hold, some countries recognised there was an opportunity to embrace the newly emerging trend by spearheading the move to regulate the online casino industry. Antigua and Barbuda was one of the first to capitalise on this by introducing the Free Trade and Processing Zone Act in 1994.

This allowed them to grant licences to companies that wanted to offer casino games online, and this set the scene for them to become hugely successful in the online gaming sector. The Maltese government was quick to follow suit, establishing Malta as another powerhouse of the online gaming world and building a licensing system that has become the envy of the world.

The Lotteries and Gaming Authority put Malta on the map when it was established in 2001, although it has since been renamed the Malta Gaming Authority, known as the MGA. It regulates almost all the gambling activity in the region, from bricks and mortar casinos to online gambling sites and gambling services.

As one of the first online gambling regulators, the MGA introduced legislation that created a secure environment both for players and online casino providers. The Lotteries and other Games Act of 2001 was one of the first of a series of regulations and directives that have combined to establish Malta as a world leader in the sector.

As a result, Malta’s economy has benefited hugely from the investment and expertise that have been nurtured on the island. This has led to a boost in employment and it’s estimated that gaming contributed around €1.56 billion to the Maltese economy in 2019 alone.

The role of the Maltese Gaming Authority

The success of Malta’s gaming licensing sector has been multi-faceted, largely due to the fact that it addresses many of the key concerns surrounding online gaming. These include:

The protection of underage individuals and those who are vulnerable when it comes to promoting gambling in a responsible manner

Regulating gaming operators

A rigorous application process with open and transparent criteria for granting licences

Financial protection for players’ deposits and secure processing of deposits and withdrawals

Guaranteeing the integrity of all gaming devices with regular audits and testing of equipment to ensure that games of chance offer genuine odds

Rigorous monitoring of licencees to ensure that high standards of compliance are achieved and maintained

Promoting players’ rights by investigating complaints against licencees

Identifying trends and getting ahead of potential new threats and opportunities in the global gaming industry

Providing a gaming environment free from criminal activity through constant monitoring

Since its establishment, it is estimated that the Maltese Gaming Authority has become responsible for hosting around 10 per cent of all online gambling activity. This has been driven by the Maltese government’s willingness to innovate and implement a legal framework that allows their regulatory body to keep up with the latest in technology and industry advancements.

As part of this, a new legal framework was introduced in 2018 to update the existing regulations to reflect the latest developments in technology and subsequent changes to the operation of the gambling industry as a whole. The MGA has positioned itself at the forefront of the gambling industry’s efforts to offer a relevant and forward-thinking approach to maintaining the reputation of the online sector in particular.

The MGA leads the field when it comes to clarifying legal issues and providing guidance that enables providers to be certain of their rights and responsibilities under the qualifying legislation. The Gaming Authorisations Regulations allows recognised providers to operate in Malta so long as they comply with the regulatory systems applied in a recognised jurisdiction.

The benefits of Maltese regulation for the casino industry

While Malta has capitalised on their innovative approach to gaming regulation, the industry as a whole has also benefited hugely from the robust regulations imposed on providers. The MGA’s code of conduct and professional ethics sets high behavioural standards for both its employees and the organisation itself.

Employees of the MGA are expected to ensure that they act in the best interests of all the organisation’s stakeholders in upholding the law and their own internal policies. Any violations, internal and external, are robustly investigated, giving licencees, regulatory authorities and gamers all over the world confidence in the systems that they use.

The high standards and excellent reputation of the Maltese system have instilled a sense of confidence in the gaming industry as a whole which has been beneficial for providers and players. Maltese gambling licences are highly sought-after and significant numbers of operators choose to adhere to their regulations in order to benefit from their rigorous vetting process.

As a result, the island is also home to plenty of developers and designers who create new and interesting games, safe in the knowledge that their work is protected by detailed laws and policies.

Players can be certain that they are getting the best of the gaming industry when they play in Malta. The security systems in place are cutting-edge, meaning that gamers can be sure that their deposits are safe and protected, whether they choose to make traditional deposits via bank accounts, or capitalise on current trends by paying with cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

The stability of the Maltese gaming industry also gives providers the security needed to invest in long-term strategies. This results in high-quality games designed by some of the most talented programmers, giving gamers an all-round experience that cannot be beaten.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/.