Scripture starts with the statement: “In the beginning, God created the heavens and the earth… And God said…”. He creates through His word. This is echoed in St John’s prologue: “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God… The Word became flesh and made His dwelling among us”.

Our Trinitarian God is a communicative actor. God being in action is Father, Son and Holy Spirit. This mystery makes us speak of a Christian God – the God in whose image we have been created; consequently, humans are communicative actors.

For this reason, dialogue is inherent to human nature. When it stops, it is the death of human relationship. For dialogue is not only the result of friendship but its initiator; not only an instrument of conflict resolution but primarily an instrument of unity and conflict prevention.

Jesus is ‘depicted’ by Italian film director, Pier Paolo Pasolini as constantly talking and walking, very often starting his dialogue by posing or answering questions – of which we find 307 in the gospels. This ought to be the Church’s spiritual and structural paradigm. Idiomatically, when people are not on talking terms, it is a clear sign of estrangement; similarly, when internal, external and structural dialogue are absent in the Church, it becomes a cemetery.

Pope St Paul VI wrote: “How greatly we desire that this dialogue with our own children may be conducted with the fullness of faith, with charity, and with dynamic holiness. May it be of frequent occurrence and on an intimate level… We want it [the Church] to show itself ready to listen to the variety of views which are expressed in the world today. We want it to be the sort of dialogue that will make Catholics virtuous, wise, unfettered, fair-minded and strong… We rejoice and find great consolation in the fact that this dialogue, both inside and outside the Church, has already begun”. (Ecclesiam Suam: 113 & 117.)

Unfortunately, contrary to Paul VI’s wish, there has been a lot of soft pedalling and blocking of dialogue both within the Church itself, and between it and the public sphere. A dialogue deficit has re-emerged at all levels of the Church; proper, especially structured, dialogue is rare, selective, and sporadic. This deficit is often the result of a feudal culture of secrecy, and latent ostracism. ‘Dialogue’ takes place only among like-minded people. Perhaps, had dialogue been normal in the Church, we would have been spared the scandals and embarrassment of cardinals Theodore McCarrick and Giovanni Becciu.

The Church’s social teaching demands that “employees are justified in wishing to participate in the activity of the industrial concern for which they work… We have no doubt as to the need to give workers an active part in the business of the company for which they work – be it a private or a public one” (Mater & Magistra: 91); why is this seldom practised in the Church’s structures? Sadly, after the death of Paul VI the Church returned to the pre-Vatican II system when the faithful, including the clergy, were expected only to “pray, pay and obey”?

How different is Lumen Gentium: “Wonderful things are to be hoped for from this familiar dialogue between the laity and their spiritual leaders”.

joe.inguanez@gmail.com

Fr Joe Inguanez, Sociologist, National chaplain of the YCW