Love. It comes in all forms, shapes and sizes. Sarah Carabott talks to people who are experiencing life and love differently, but who all agree that, when it comes to love, the rewards are endless.

Love cubed

Sharon Attard De Giovanni and Andrew De Giovanni are parents to triplets

Alex, James and Zack. For them love is... “In moments of complete and utter exhaustion, love gives you renewed energy and makes it possible for you to keep going and keep giving wholeheartedly. We had known love before, but this was different. It was like unlocking a new level that we didn’t even know existed. Never had we loved so deeply, and so unconditionally. It’s pure joy. It makes you automatically want to become the best version of yourself, so that you can be what your little ones deserve.”

Read more here: http://sundaycircle.tom-mag.com/31/index.html#issue/19

Craving togetherness

Elaine (left) and Christina. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Couple Elaine Brincat and Christina Zammit La Rosa love to be together. For them love is... “The feeling you get when you leave for work, get into the car and call Lil to chat because the conversation you had three minutes ago wasn't enough. Or cancelling plans because you'd much rather head home and snuggle on the couch with her," says Christina as Elaine adds: “Finding a balance by learning how to compromise and knowing that your partner will support you despite seeing things differently.”

Read more here: http://sundaycircle.tom-mag.com/31/index.html#issue/20

Unconditional love



Cat lover Roza Zammit Salinos talks about her love towards her feline friends. For her love means "giving and sharing. Unless you love an animal, part of your soul is dead".

Read more here: http://sundaycircle.tom-mag.com/31/index.html#issue/21

A full heart



Josianne Camilleri, Justin Vella talk about love towards their daughter Jhansi. For them love means... “Being told the following when you least expect it: ‘you are the best mum and dad in the world’, ‘mummy I hold you in my heart when I am away from you’, ‘you make my heart grow bigger with your hugs and kisses’.”

Read more here: http://sundaycircle.tom-mag.com/31/index.html#issue/22

Unbreakable bond

From left: Sherene, Zara, Midja and Juan. Photo: Matthew Gusman

Sisters Juan, Sherene, Zara and Midja Ameen talk about sibling love. For Juan "loving a person means loving them with all their flaws and faults, without trying to change or fix them. In return, they will be there to support you and stand by you at all times." Zara says: “Love is accepting someone wholeheartedly for the good, the bad and the ugly, through thick and thin.” Midja adds: “Love is many things, but I think it’s accepting a person for who they are and giving your best to them.” For Sherene: “Love is putting others’ needs before your own.”

Read more here: http://sundaycircle.tom-mag.com/31/index.html#issue/23