Therese Comodini Cachia, with her initiative to manage the PN leadership renewal effort, is heaven-sent. True leaders do not get pushed into an onerous post but they seek it out. They go for it through a sense of responsibility and duty, and the more perilous the situation, the more they are prepared to sacrifice themselves and give it all.

To competently lead a party in such dire times as Malta is living through is a difficult and thankless task.

In a moment of disorientation and desperate need, many citizens are grateful that a professional career woman, a mother, is reaching out to help her country. Her bid to become the leader of the opposition, contrasted by the president of Malta on very debatable grounds, distinguishes her as a person with guts, prepared to bite the bullet.

For the first time in Malta’s history, the island may evolve to a female leader of the opposition and perhaps, eventually, a female prime minister in waiting. A throughly clean leader, with no baggage, hidden agendas or sleaze. A leader that is not prone to corruption and looting of taxpayers’ money. Such a redemption of the Nationalist Party is within reach and will surely perturb this Labour administration.

Since 2013 it seems that the energy and resources of the Labour movement are split 50/50. One half is dedicated to governing the island, the other half is energetically focused on the systematic debilitation of the opposition. It seems the movement has been exceptionally successful at the latter effort, definitely more than at the former.

It is very much in Malta’s interest that Therese Comodini Cachia be given a chance

It is known that with extensive financial resources the Labour movement enjoyed and enjoys formidable assistance from international consultancy firms focused on public relations and political strategy. We know about the existence of advisers who are specialised in election strategies and opponent demolition.

Similar to Simon Busuttil, Comodini Cachia is unassailable on matters of honesty, integrity and ethical behaviour. With a valid EU and national parliament experience, she has already demonstrated an ability to swim and manoeuvre herself in what today are really tricky political waters.

There is evidence that she will not narrowly focus her efforts solely on fighting corruption. She confidently speaks about issues of tolerance, party re-pacification, investment, jobs and national social and economic problems. She appears conscious of the massive challenge awaiting the island in re-establishing the integrity of state institutions. If it is not withheld from her, it looks like she will be able to fall on extensive expertise coming from peers within the party.

The party does have valid election programmes which are constantly evolving.

I am greatly impressed by the performance of the PN’s youth section. I loved the way these young people openly challenged the party’s current leadership team. These persons are the future of the party and their prowess and assertiveness are an inspiration and a warning to whoever might dare to dominate them. I found the wimp reaction, to despatch them for punishment, by a so called ‘grandee’ rather pathetic.

Now, irrespective of the mayhem served on poor Malta, it is not going to be easy to dislodge Labour from power so soon, so there is no point in entertaining false hopes. The fundamental issue, therefore, is the start of the PN rehabilitation, the PN as a government in waiting and perhaps, why not, in coalition with other parties.

When challenged by a journalist that her ratings barely surpassed those of, you know who, witty Comodini Cachia retorted: “…well I achieved in one week what it took whoever three years.”

So there you have it, the final destination is clear, far, far away, but within sight. The journey has to start. It is very much in Malta’s interest that Therese Comodini Cachia be given a chance.