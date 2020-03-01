The application for a landing pontoon in Balluta Bay has the public up in arms. This is not a public sea transport service which will berth at the existing Spinola harbour.

The envisaged pontoon would be a berth for the Fortina group’s hop-on, hop-off tourist service. This will entail constant ferry traffic in and out of Balluta Bay – one of the very few spots in the congested St Julian’s – Sliema zone where the public can swim for free.

The outcry from anguished residents arose because there was the realisation that yet another public area was being privatised.

After the many land grabs, the sea was the next area for commercial interests to take up.

The residents know full well how public areas can suddenly become off limits for the public – or disappear in this flurry of private concessions. The old Sliema boċċi pitch, for example, has also been swallowed up. Coincidentally, this is also another Fortina concession.

There are only a few people who remember that before the Sliema Strand was turned into the congested mess which it is today, there was a public boċċi pitch – right where the Fortina development stands today. It is the same site which is being developed into luxury apartments and a 23-storey tower. The Fortina group transferred the office block to BET365 for ‘tens of millions’ and the residents said bye-bye to the boċċi pitch forever.

The public has been deprived of yet another open and recreational space

The public land in question had originally been granted at a greatly discounted ground rent intended for the hotel industry. The change of use to residential developments should have necessitated a major rethink of the ground rent in return for the government waiving the condition to be used only for hotel industry purposes. But this did not really happen as it should have.

Last July, it was reported that, after negotiations between the Lands Authority and the hotel owners, the Zammit Tabona family, it was agreed that the restrictions could be lifted against a payment of €8.1 million at current market prices.

However, instead of paying the agreed sum all at once, as would normally be the case, the government has agreed to take a payment of just €1 million upon the signing of the contract. The rest – more than €7 million – will be paid interest-free at the end of a 10-year period from when the deed is signed.

This deal valuation followed reports submitted by three architects, but they themselves admitted that they were not given the contracts of lease to study. This means that they could not evaluate the cost of waiving the condition to reinstate the boċċi pitch for public use.

Sources say that they have not seen the boċċi pitch or seen it reinstated anywhere ever since the Fortina Group took over the site. The open space retained within the hotel site was used for its pool for hotel and paying guests. This means that the public has been deprived of yet another open and recreational space.

The importance of the government disposing of public land for a good return is even more vital in this case, where open space satisfying a social and cultural function – that of a boċċi pitch – has been denied to the public for no apparent reason to justify the departure from the terms of the contract.

This is even more vital in a locality such as Sliema where residents are being crowded out of recreational areas by commercial establishments and where space is at a premium.

So, after having deprived the public of a public boċċi pitch, is the Fortina Group now going to deprive us of public sea through land reclamation at the Sliema Strand, as well as behind the ferry pontoon at Balluta Bay?

After leaving us ‘bla boċċi’, are they going to leave us ‘bla baħar’?

Arnold Cassola is former secretary general of the European Green Party.