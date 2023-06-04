Global central bank monetary policy tightening is approaching an end. However, beyond the convergence towards peak rate hikes, there are significant differences between the different central banks and also among individual policymakers within the central banks.

The Federal Reserve (Fed) released their May Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting minutes on May 24, which revealed genuine division within groups of the FOMC participants. The minutes noted that some participants were leaning towards additional policy firming at future meetings, while others commented that if the economy evolved along the lines of their outlook, policy firming may not be necessary.

Some participants stressed that it was crucial to communicate that the language in the post-meeting statement should not be interpreted as signalling either that rate cuts are likely this year or that further hikes had been ruled out. These divisions likely reflect the uncertainty about the evolution of banking-sector stresses. However, the key implication of such a split committee is that the next Fed meeting on June 14 is going to be a close call.

The recent and upcoming publications of US economic data is making the June decision more uncertain. The re-acceleration of the core PCE, after two months of declines month-on-month, will be especially worrying for the FOMC. The upcoming May non-farm payroll print on June 2 and the May inflation release on June 13 will more than likely influence the next steps in the Fed monetary policy cycle.

Analysts at Barclays think that a May employment report with circa a 250k payroll gain in line with the April report (expectations are of an increase of 195k however) would make it difficult to avert another hike in June, regardless of the inflation print.

ECB President Christine Lagarde reiterated the intention to press ahead with further rate hikes - Nicole Busuttil

Conversely, if faced with a modest deceleration in payroll gains but another month-on-month increase of around 0.4% for May, which has been where both core PCE and core inflation have been oscillating over the past few months (circa 0.4% is the average month-on-month increase since at least December 2022), Barclays analysts believe that the FOMC will require further evidence of a slowdown before pausing hikes and therefore may still hike in June.

Markets are currently seeing rates to be at the peak at 5.0%-5.25% following the May meeting hike, with expectations that the Fed are pausing until rates are cut as from the September meeting, ending the year at around the 5% mark.

Even though Fed Chair Jerome Powell did not implicitly state that the Fed will be pausing rates at its next meeting, language used during the press conference indicated that the Fed is leaning towards a pause in June, in line with market pricing.

With regards to the European Central Bank (ECB) officials’ commentary, President Christine Lagarde reiterated the intention to press ahead with further rate hikes, emphasising that the ECB “will bring rates to sufficiently restrictive levels, and keep them at those levels for as long as necessary” to return inflation to the target 2% in a timely manner.

Elsewhere, the ECB Governor Council member François Villeroy de Galhau argued that rates should peak in the next three meetings, while the ECB Governor Council members Klaas Knot and Gabriel Makhlouf said they were open minded about hikes beyond July.

Markets are pricing in a further 50bps of hikes, peaking by the September meeting and pausing till year end. This is in line with commentary during the ECB conference where it was said that risks to inflation remain skewed to the upside and that there is more ground to cover at upcoming meetings given the macroeconomic outlook.

With regards to the Bank of England (BOE), the higher-than-expected April inflation print published on May 24 is enough to extend the hiking cycle further, consistent with the BOE’s guidance that further monetary policy-tightening in response to evidence of more persistent pressures is necessary.

It is likely that the BOE will interpret the more persistent inflation in combination with the more resilient activity and a tighter labour market as a sign that policy is not yet sufficiently restrictive. Markets are pricing in further rate hikes through to the December meeting, reaching circa 5.5%, before rate cuts begin in 2024.

Markets clearly believe that the rate-hiking pace of the maincentral banks is coming to an end. However, officials are unclear among themselves on the required path to take. The majority of officials are seeing the Fed potentially pausing soon, given the state of the US economy following the US banking crisis and the debt ceiling, while the BOE and ECB officials may continue raising rates till year end due to persistent inflationary pressures.

The pace will however be dependent on macroeconomic data releases, which could surprise and change the course of any central bank’s decision from one day to the next.

Nicole Busuttil is a research analyst at Curmi and Partners Ltd.

