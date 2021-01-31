The fifth lecture marking the 800th anniversary of the death of St Dominic and the 450th anniversary of the founding of the first Dominican parish in Valletta, will be held at St Dominic parish church, Valletta, on February 1, at 6.45pm.

The lectures on various aspects of the life of St Dominic and the Dominican Order are held every month.

The speaker of the fifth lecture will be Fr Mark Montebello, OP. The subject of the lecture is Is-Sehem tad- Dumnikani fit-Tagħlim tal-Filosofija f’Malta (The Dominicans’ role in the teaching of philosophy in Malta).

The lectures are being organised by a centenary committee set up to commemorate this event. It is made up of Dominican Friars and members of St Dominic external festivities committee and of the King’s Own Band of Valletta.

St Dominic, the founder of the Order of Preachers, died on August 6, 1221.The lectures can be followed on Facebook or Radju Xeb-er-ras FM 90.8.