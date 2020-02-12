Spazju Kreattiv is showing The Doors: Break on Thru – A Celebration of Ray Manzarek, a hybrid concert and documentary capturing a 2016 performance in Los Angeles by surviving Doors members John Densmore and Robby Krieger to honour fellow member Ray Manzarek on what would have been his birthday today.

The Doors were born when Manzarek met Jim Morrison on Venice Beach, California, in 1965. He became the beating heart of The Doors and the architect of their keyboard sound. Manzarek’s playing fused rock, jazz, blues, bossa nova and an array of other styles into something new.

The set list from the concert consists of Doors songs performed by John and Robby alongside a cast of all-star guest musicians including Taylor Hawkins and Rami Jaffe (Foo Fighters), Robert DeLeo (Stone Temple Pilots) and Stephen Perkins (Jane’s Addiction), among others.

The film includes rare archival footage of the band, conversations with Morrison and Manzarek and music journalist Ben Fong-Torres, as well as new interviews with John Densmore and Robby Krieger.

The screening will take place at the Spazju Kreattiv cinema, Valletta, today at 7.30pm.