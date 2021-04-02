On April 1, alcohol delivery company Booze Wagon released a video to announce it would up its game and start offering customers a game-changing drone delivery service.

The company, founded by three partners - Mark Bartolo Parnis, Michael Stivala and Thomas Bonello Ghio - said the drones would operate by solar panels to reduce emissions. Moreover, delivery costs will vary according to prevailing winds - so if the wind is blowing from the Northwest, deliveries to the South of Malta would be cheaper.

Following this announcement, the company was inundated with messages from customers asking more about the service. It was, of course, an April Fool's stunt and while the company will continue delivering via Wolt, Bolt and its own website, drone delivery is unavailable. For now, that is.