This is the DS E-Tense Performance, a concept car designed to accelerate the French firm’s electric vehicle development.

It has been developed by DS Performance, the group behind the company’s title-winning Formula E team, and applies learnings from electric motorsport to road cars.

It’s powered by the Formula E race car powertrain, using twin electric motors that make 804bhp combined and an astonishing 8,000Nm of torque, with power sent to all four wheels.

All electric vehicles have regenerative braking systems that help slow the car and feed energy back into the battery, but the E-Tense’s system is so strong that DS claims the traditional braking system is only there as a safety back-up.

