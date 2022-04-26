There you have it, five more years of Labour Party rule. A total of 160,000 voters, out of an electorate of 350,000, have again voted Labour. These voters remain unaffected by the political assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, unaffected by all the governance misbehaviour, scandals and corruption that she was so desperately trying to bring to their attention.

Not a very encouraging development, however, there is still some consolation since the 2022 Labour loyal supporters are 8,000 fewer than those in 2017.

The Nationalist Party obtained 120,000 votes. These PN voters remain faithful to a confused crowd of relatively aimless politicians that attempt to lead with hardly a clue as to where they are heading. The majority of these politicians appear unable to forcefully oppose, to distance and distinguish themselves from their Labour counterparts. Since the 2017 election this inept Nationalist Party suffered a whopping 12,000-vote loss.

Undoubtedly, this is a disastrous outcome but it is hoped that this mishap will finally prod this laggard party to energise itself.

By staying away from the polling booths, 70,000 voters appear to have declared their disapproval and condemnation of the PL/PN tandem. These 2022 abstainers have increased from a mere 32,000 in 2017. This is surely a strong signal of an increasing disillusionment with politics as practised in Malta. It is pathetic to watch Labour unconvincingly feign a historic victory. It is sad to watch a PN visibly relieved that the defeat did not turn into a rout.

The dust has settled, now what? Should we expect that Robert Abela will leave behind, and not perpetuate, the despicable governance model, and mess, he inherited from Joseph Muscat? Does an objective look at his governance performance these last 23 months justify some hope? Many do not think so and maintain that Abela is unwilling, or unable, to change direction.

In truth, the task is overwhelming, there is so much negativity in the way the party has been taken over by corrupt interest groups.

These groups have a financial clout and a proven shrewd capability to sway untutored crowds.

Is there evidence that under a more experienced Bernard Grech the PN can somehow stop falling further behind Labour? Many are doubtful and persist in chasing improbable quick fixes in the shape of an alternate ‘deus ex machina’ leader. A leader needs time to emerge and consolidate him/herself. It takes time to re-establish unifying beliefs and objectives. Followers must be persuaded to endorse fundamental defining principles.

An election defeat, if accepted maturely and objectively, is an opportunity to carefully rise again. An election defeat should not necessarily trigger a change in leadership. A bruised but more confident Grech deserves to stay.

Malta is facing a serious multifaceted democratic crisis caused by its two main political parties. It is reassuring that this crisis is being played out under a protective EU umbrella. It is comforting that our EU membership credentials remain sustained by the likes of Roberta Metsola.

Malta needs to proceed with a democracy redemption task but for this to happen the PL and the PN must radically amend their modus operandi.

Labour governance standards cannot be allowed to deteriorate further and the PN must perform its opposition role with more vigour, honesty and integrity.

Too often, the direct interests of politicians and various corruptors have prevailed over those of citizens.

Incredibly, when chasing illicit self-interest, the PL and the PN find no problem to collaborate. We recently witnessed this tandem approve a constitutional amendment to allow seats for 12 additional women MPs.

In drafting and approving this measure the PL and the PN included a provision whereby this amendment cannot apply in respect of third parties successfully participating in an election.

The PL and the PN, to the exclusion of third parties, now each have six extra unelected female members. This indecent, probably unconstitutional, piece of legislation was sold as a state of the art female advancement measure.

Messrs PL and PN, please get serious, let us not have more of such shabby collusion. By all means do collaborate, however, preferably on essential decent reforms that Malta desperately needs.