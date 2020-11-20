There’s always great anticipation for Black Friday. This year, even more so because many are anticipating the great sale.

Officially, this year Black Friday is still happening on November 27, followed by Cyber Monday on November 30.

This year, however, with the pandemic still wreaking havoc on retail and consumer confidence, many retailers are already live with plenty of offers and discounts – with some even stretching Black Friday to a whole month. Online retail giant Amazon, for instance, has launched its Black Friday today, November 20.

A bridge to Christmas

Worried about a potential second lockdown, many shoppers will want to anticipate their Christmas shopping – and will make hay while Black Friday shines. So expect shoppers to take advantage of Black Friday – which some retailers are stretching to a whole month, to make up for losses during the rest of the year, and also to pace the crowds and make shopping a safe experience.

Going online

The pandemic has pushed a lot of retailers to accelerate their shift to digital. That means more competition between local retailers online – which translates into better deals for consumers. The downside is that stocks might be an issue – with the more popular items selling out quickly.

What is happening elsewhere?

Take the UK as an example – simply because Black Friday there is probably the biggest in Europe. Last year, the Brits were forecast to spend £8.57bn during Black Friday. According to pre-COVID-19 predictions by Statista, this year was going to be even bigger.

The pandemic has changed all that – however, money.co.uk is still predicting that the British will spend some £200 to £300 more this year.

Should you buy Black Friday deals now?

That is probably the biggest question shoppers are asking. Should they jump on the sales bandwagon now, or wait for better deals later on in the month?

Sure, the very best Black Friday deals will be on the day itself, November 27. But probably it’s best to buy while you can – there’s no guarantee that the deal will be extended or that stocks will last.