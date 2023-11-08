The 2022 Digital Economy and Society Index (DESI) shows the low rate of women with education in key digital areas. Only one in five ICT specialists and one in STEM graduates are women. The drop-out rate from digital careers among women working in the digital sector is higher than that among men. Why does the gender gap in STEM matter?

In the ever-evolving landscape of technology, gender bias is unfortunately alive and well. Despite a rising number of women attaining higher education qualifications, gender disparities in the technology sector remain a persistent challenge.

From 2014 to 2021, local state schools witnessed significant gender disparities in STEM related subjects such as Design and Technology (77 per cent male, 23 per cent female) and Computing (73 per cent male, 27 per cent female). Despite good employment opportunities and highly productive jobs in this area, societal biases still impact women's access to opportunities for learning and applying digital skills in professional settings. These disparities are often rooted in educational stereotypes and differences in the choices women make when it comes to their studies. The scarcity of female role models in STEM fields further exacerbates the problem, as both real-life and media portrayals predominantly depict tech and digital specialists as male, discouraging women from pursuing STEM careers.

The implications of the gender gap in STEM studies goes beyond individual lives. STEM professionals are relatively immune to unemployment, offering higher wages and faster career growth compared to other fields. Women's reduced involvement in STEM studies can lead to limited job prospects, lower earnings and decreased economic independence. This is particularly concerning as STEM sectors are vital for economic growth. A study by the European Commission highlights the economic benefits of narrowing the gender gap in STEM were it particularly highlighted that an increase in women's participation in the workforce could result in 3.5 to 6 million additional jobs by 2050, along with a potential increase in GDP per capita of up to Eur280 billion by 2030. Total EU employment would rise by 850,000 to 1,200,000 by 2050. These jobs are forecasted mostly in the long term as employment rates will only rise after more women finish studying STEM education. This forecasts an increase of 3.5 to 6 million jobs in 2050 as a result of additional women entering the labour force. These statistics underscore the significant positive impact of addressing gender disparities in STEM education and careers on the economy.

Today, 90 per cent of occupations require digital skills so it’s extremely important that women are familiar with the landscape even if they are not after a tech career. Tech jobs encompass various industries and work settings, making them relevant regardless of one's career path. These professions offer diverse opportunities, motivating individuals to continually acquire new skills and accelerate career advancement. One of the biggest problems with diversity however is attrition. Many highly qualified women who leave technology careers or seek career changes encounter numerous obstacles when trying to re-enter the workforce. At the same time, tech is an industry riddled with growth opportunities, and if we want to make it more inclusive, we need diverse candidates. These barriers include stereotypes, harassment, gender pay gaps, inflexibility and unfair interview questions related to family and home responsibilities. These challenges are particularly pronounced in the tech industry and thus highlights the pressing need for change.

Unfortunately, no country in the world is on track in achieving gender equality despite significant progress in advancing women’s and girls’ rights over the years. Indeed, the technology industry has a reputation for being a man’s world. Although there have been great strides toward progress in this male-dominated industry, the ultimate end goal still remains a bit out of reach.

Many are focused on increasing the pipeline of women studying STEM in high school and college. But pipeline factors are not the only reason for the low numbers of women. Consider retention. Achieving these goals requires collective efforts from various stakeholders, including parents, educators, policymakers, political leaders, and entrepreneurs. Gender equality measures, such as removing stereotypes in education, promoting STEM subjects to girls and women, and providing career guidance, can lead to more women graduating in STEM fields and pursuing STEM careers.

Support structures, including gender-smart work policies, are essential to help women balance work and family commitments. Flexibility and autonomy, rather than strict office hours are key to retaining women, particularly mothers with young children. It is crucial for workplace culture to promote diversity and inclusivity, starting from leadership positions. Creating a culture that values equal rights and opportunities benefits both organisations and society as a whole.

As we stand on the threshold of a digital future, addressing the gender gap in STEM education is not just a matter of equality, but a strategic imperative for society and the economy. By fostering an inclusive and diverse environment, we will not only empower women but also accelerate progress, innovation and economic growth for all. One word of advice, never stop being curious. Learn new things. Push the limits and let curiosity be your drive. It is not enough to be aware of the possibilities. You must believe that your goals are attainable. We need to learn to see challenges as steppingstones instead of hurdles. They really can bring you closer to your goals.