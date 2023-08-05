Two months ago, we celebrated World Oceans Day. Unfortunately, it has largely passed by unnoticed for a number of reasons. Moreover, while we in Malta can relate to the Mediterranean Sea, given our geography and history, we probably find it very difficult to relate to the oceans.

On the other hand, people living in the West Coast of the US live with the Pacific Ocean, which is like a next-door neighbour to them. There are indeed countries and whole communities whose livelihood depends on having healthy oceans. The sea is the source of food and of millions of jobs, and powers economic growth.

We often read about overfishing, waste and chemicals being offloaded into the sea, deep-sea mining, the presence of microplastics and rising sea levels. These are all indicative of a very unhealthy situation. We would also be very naive if we were to think that what happens in the Atlantic Ocean, the Pacific Ocean and other oceans would not affect the Mediterranean Sea.

Malta has always had a very strong maritime tradition. This has led to the development of important economic activities for our country. There are activities which may be described as semi-industrial such as fish farming, boat and ship repair, marina management and transhipment of containers, and there are others which are essentially a service in nature such as tourism, ship registration and ship management. As such, our economy benefits from the oceans as a leisure ground and as a medium for economic activity.

However, we and most of the rest of mankind seem to be oblivious to the fact that marine resources are finite. Coastal areas are finite. Fish are finite. Mineral resources are finite. Therefore, sustainability is a primary objective in ocean management and in the management of seas around the world.

Sustainability imposes on us the need to tackle the underlying causes of overfishing; the need to strengthen aquaculture sustainability; the need to address threats to ocean health from marine pollution, including litter and plastics, from marine or land-based sources; the need to enhance sustainability of key oceanic sectors such as tourism, maritime transport and offshore renewable energy; the need to build capacities to manage marine resources; the need to safeguard coastal areas and the communities who live in them against rising sea levels.

If we take the example of fisheries, the UN reports that 85 per cent of fish stocks are fully exploited or worse. Masses of garbage are littered across the seabed. The oil and gas sector continues to emit gases which are heating up the air and causing increasing acidity of the sea.

The sea is a gift of nature. Everyone has the right to its enjoyment. But, unfortunately, this right is denied, at times even in Malta, because the benefits of the sea are taken for granted.

We are the country that in the 1960s came out with the concept that the sea is the common heritage of mankind. The concept was accepted universally but governments and businesses did not put money where their mouth is, and there is a great risk that we will ruin the seas to such an extent that we will jeopardise the economic benefits we get out of them.