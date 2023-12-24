According to the International Monetary Fund’s World Economic Outlook published earlier in October, the baseline forecast is for global growth to slow from 3.5 per cent in 2022 to 3.0 per cent in 2023 and 2.9 per cent in 2024, well below the historical (2000-2019) average of 3.8 per cent.

Core inflation is generally projected to decline more gradually, and inflation is not expected to return to target until 2025 in most cases. Moreover, the global economy continues to operate in a political context predominantly conditioned by inflation, food insecurity, soaring energy and food prices, supply-chain disruptions, and mounting debt added to a world recovering from the human and economic losses of COVID-19, and facing the ongoing threat of climate change and the wars in Ukraine and Gaza.

A context where our country needs to operate, needs to perform and, above all, needs to deliver. It needs to because Malta today and, most of all, tomorrow is reliant on a stable and well-performing economy. Our economy needs to consolidate what we have achieved over the past decades.

To consolidate where we as a nation have excelled in, including the financial services and the gaming sector. To consolidate in areas which have constantly been the backbone of our economy, including tourism and manufacturing.

It is no coincidence that over the past years, the government has drafted its 10-year economic vision as well as its national strategy for financial services. It is by no coincidence either that the government has launched its tourism strategy. These are necessary strategies for our country to plan for today and tomorrow.

Yet, as it is often said: “However beautiful the strategy, you should occasionally look at the results.” The results are what matter most and more so the means to reach set goals.

Goals based on what our country can excel in. Credible goals based on where our country can stand out in the crowd. Goals which assess relevant existing expenditures and identify gaps, duplications, and priority areas for action, as well as to attract international investment through better budgeting and greater transparency.

Credible goals that are a creative combination of technological breakthrough and socio-institutional innovation. Credible goals that serve as a stimulus not only to produce more or better, but also to transform the economy by establishing new technological and institutional systems to resolve the most pressing societal issues.

Goals based on strategies and visions which address key social, environmental, educational, and infrastructural issues. Goals which are realistic, tangible and effective. Above all, goals which address the pressing issue of human talent. An issue which persists and is constantly growing out of control.

As once noted by Akio Toyoda, the chairperson of Toyota Motor Corporation: “Trouble results when the speed of growth exceeds the speed of nurturing human resources. To use the analogy of growth rings in a tree, when unusually rapid growth caused the rings to grow abnormally thick, the tree trunk weakens and is easily broken.”

And we talk about talent, we mean quality talent.

Talent that makes a difference and that works hand in hand with the government’s economic vision.

And in the process of drafting such goals, the government is not asked for an overhaul, but rather to be strategic, clear and effective. Effective in touching on key areas including the green economy and the world of digital and innovation.

Effective in the way it regenerates conventional sectors, including the manufacturing industry and the tourism sector. Effective in the way it taps on niche areas. Above all, effective in the way it promotes Malta as the destination to visit, to invest, to live in.

Alex Borg is the Nationalist Party spokesperson on Gozo.