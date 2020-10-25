Education is a never-ending journey that starts from birth and continues to develop throughout life. Education and schooling are not identical. While the aim of schooling, of course, is to provide a holistic education, the educational process does not come to an end when we complete formal schooling.

Education and life are intertwined. Life is continuously changing and offers us new experiences. Therefore, the same should hold for education.

In the beginning of its term in 2013, the government developed an educational plan building on the positive achievements of the past government. Hence, after proper consultations, the Ministry for Education and Employment issued the document ‘Framework for the Education Strategy for Malta 2014-2024: Sustaining Foundations, Creating Alternatives, Increasing Employability’.

In order to actualise the intent of the document, various specific policies and strategies were put in place. Following the success of Malta’s EU presidency and the unanimous approval by the EU Council of the concluding paper entitled ‘Equity in Diversity’, the ‘My Journey’ project was announced.

This government’s basic belief is that we need to reach all students irrespective of their qualities or their social class. The fundamental educational aim is to do our utmost to fulfil the needs of all. And the 2014 Education Framework Document and the specific policies and strategies that ensued are based on, and are consistent with, this crucial principle.

Since 2014, sufficient time has passed so that we are able to examine the results of what was originally planned and envisaged. Needless to say, we always need to be cautious not to fall into the trap of ‘a one-size-fits-all mentality’. It is vital that we continue to create new routes and possibilities of high quality and of equal value so that the needs of all students will be achieved. Education is not a monolithic entity; it intrinsically calls for diversity and continuous improvement.

Serious and responsible leadership demands that we review our actions. The primary aim of critically reviewing one’s actions is to continue to refine and improve one’s work. We need to learn from the successes that have been achieved, but we also need to change those actions that have not achieved the intended aims. And all of this has to be done without changing the basic beliefs in equity and social justice in education.

What are some of the aspects we need to consider as we examine our course of action taken in the last seven years, and plan for the future?

We can’t forget or abandon the fact that Malta’s demographic qualities have changed rapidly and will continue to do so for a while. We are obliged to take care of all students who live and reside in Malta. How shall we, then, propose to integrate all students into the schooling system so all will feel that they truly belong?

We also have to take heed of those students who, for whatever reason, did not achieve the expected success, and maybe fell through the cracks, notwithstanding the new avenues and possibilities that have been created. Maybe the time is ripe for us to offer an educational alternative and opportunity whereby we meaningfully offer the students a combination of a real work experience with an education that relates to their work. And I truly mean meaningful work and not simply labouring.

We can’t forget that the students themselves are the protagonists of the educational process. Hence, isn’t it appropriate to directly elicit the views of students as we consider future directions?

Since a healthy education requires a holistic perspective, as we have done in the past, we have to ensure that all needs are taken care of: academic, physical, psychological, well-being, etc. Hence, I truly believe that it is fitting that we open sports centres in our communities wherein our youths will have the opportunity to meet both formally and informally, and enhance their sport experiences, as well as building a healthy sense of community.

Educational progress and the betterment of life and well-being go hand in hand. Life changes depending on the circumstances we live in. The same holds for education. Keeping an open and inquisitive mind, always willing and eager to learn also from students’ voices, we can build a prosperous future for the benefit of all.

Clifton Grima is Parliamentary Secretary for Youth and Sport.