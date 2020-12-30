2020 has proved to be a big year for electric vehicles. With increasing demand, the production of EVs has increased significantly and newer and more innovative models have come onto the market.

It means that 2021 looks set to be an even bigger year for battery-powered cars. Needless to say, there are some exciting new electric vehicles on the horizon, but we’ve picked out some of the key ones you should be getting excited about.

Ford Mustang Mach-e

Ford’s new Mustang Mach-e is by far one of the most exciting EVs due to arrive next year. As the firm’s first standalone electric vehicle, the Mustang Mach-e is how the Blue Oval will properly announce its entry into the battery-powered world.

(Ford)

With more than 330bhp on tap and a 0-60mph (0-97km/h) time of just over five seconds, the Mustang Mach-e looks set to have the performance boxes ticks, too.

Skoda Enyaq

Electric models are cropping up thick and fast across the entire Volkswagen Group and Skoda looks set to become the next to debut its own electric vehicle with the new Enyaq. With a range of up to 316 miles (509 kilometres).

The Enyaq arrives with a range of over 483 kilometres.

It’ll be available with two battery size options, too, as well as rapid charging capabilities.

Mazda MX-30

Mazda’s striking MX-30 looks set to shake up the EV segment, bringing striking looks and a classy cabin alongside that all-important electric powertrain. Though its range is on the shorter side of things at 124 miles (200 kilometres), as a rival to the likes of the Honda e and Mini Electric the MX-30’s practicality shines through.

(Mazda)

Plus, it features clever suicide-style doors which are likely to get a conversation going.

BMW iX3

Though BMW’s i3 has been a key contender in the EV segment for many years now, the German firm has yet to elongate its range of electric vehicles – until now, that is. The iX3 enters into the flourishing electric SUV area of the market, bringing a high ride height and imposing looks, which are part and parcel in the segment.

The iX3 is BMW’s second electric vehicle.

It’s got a decent 285-mile (459-kilometres) range, too, and will deliver a 0-60mph (0-97km/h) time of 6.5 seconds.

Cupra el Born

Cupra has really come on song since announcing itself as a standalone brand from Seat, introducing smart and performance-orientated models. In 2021, Cupra will be switching its focus to electric vehicles with this – the el Born.

The el-born sits on Volkswagen Group’s MEB platform.

Based on the same platform as the Skoda Enyaq, it too will bring a range of over 300 miles (483 kilometres) as well as fast charging capabilities.

Volvo XC40 Recharge P8

Volvo has already committed to an electrified future, but up until this point, all of its vehicles have only incorporated mild- or plug-in hybrid powertrains into its line-up. The Recharge P8 is its first fully electric vehicle, packaged into the smart and well-finished XC40 design.

(Volvo)

Thanks to two electric motors it’ll push out 402bhp, yet deliver a range of up to 248 miles (399 kilometres).

Citroen e-C4

Citroen has revived its much-loved C4 nameplate, but rather than applying it to another hatchback-style model, it has instead reimagined the C4 as more of a crossover-style vehicle. It’s offered with three powertrains, too – petrol, diesel and electric in the aptly badged e-C4.

The e-C4 remains composed on the open road.

With a striking, well-made cabin and an equally innovative exterior design, the e-C4 will be an EV for those who like to stand out from the crowd.

Audi e-tron GT

Audi has already experienced a good degree of success with its e-tron electric SUV, but is now looking to introduce a more performance-orientated model with this – the e-tron GT. Sitting on the same platform as the Porsche Taycan, this four-door electric car will bring more than 240 miles (386 kilometres) from a charge.

The look of the e-tron GT has been highlighted by concept images.

Not only that, but expect a 0-60mph (0-97km/h) time of under four seconds and a top speed of 149mph (240km/h).

Volkswagen I.D 4

Volkswagen has already made great electric strides with its new I.D 3, but it’s looking to push further with the introduction of the I.D 4. Larger and more practical than the smaller 3, the I.D 4 is an EV aimed at family buyers.

The I.D 4 uses a ‘floating’ dash.

Though it has yet to be fully revealed, photos of the I.D 4’s cabin have already been shown, highlighting an interior with far more space than the smaller 3 offers.