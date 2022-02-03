For many years, the game in Malta was dominated by Floriana FC and Sliema Wanderers.

Season after season, the Celtic and Rangers of Maltese football were always there at the final reckoning. Sometimes, one of the other teams would rear its head but this was rare and far between.

After the war, with the emergence of Valletta and Ħamrun Spartans the picture began to change a little but the dominance of the members of the old firm continued well into the 1970’s.

It was in the Sixties, when Valletta and Hibernians came into the picture, the hold the Greens and the Blues had on the game began to loosen.

By the Eighties, other clubs like Ħamrun Spartans, Żurrieq, Rabat Ajax and Birkirkara began to appear in the scene.

