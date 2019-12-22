It’s a saga that has been lighting up cinema screens for 42 years. The Star Wars franchise – or space opera, as it has often been called – was launched into the stratosphere with the eponymous film in 1977 which – unknown to crea­tor George Lucas and everyone involved at the time – would go on to change the face not only of sci-fi movies, but of cinema itself.

Nine films and a story spanning decades later, Star Wars Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker brings the saga to what promises to be an epic close, as Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega) and Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) carry on the far-reaching intergalactic struggle started by Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Han Solo (Harrison Ford) and Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) all those years ago.

The latter three characters were – and still are – the bedrock of the original trilogy, narrative-wise the mid-section of the series. (The original film, eventually rechristened Episode IV – A New Hope, was followed by 1980’s Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back and Episode VI – Return of the Jedi in 1983).

They are characters who, with their myriad allies and nemeses – including, of course, the imposing and dangerous Darth Vader, one of cinema’s greatest and most complex villains – are firmly cemented in the annals of cinema history and in the hearts of millions of fans worldwide. Diehard fans who genuinely mourned the death of *spoiler alert* Han Solo, and the real-life passing of Carrie Fisher (who thanks to footage from her last appearance, is also in the final film).

We say goodbye to this incredible slice of cinema history… with a final ‘may the force be with you all’

Even the much-maligned ‘prequel trilogy’ – Episodes I to III released between 1999 and 2005 – have their pros. For all the overblown storylines and negligible characters they provided important back story and character development providing important cogs in the final wheel.

The aforementioned sins were more than forgiven when 10 years later, Episode VII – The Force Awakens reignited the saga with passion and conviction as the start of the final trilogy. With a story full of mind-blowing space adventure and heartbreaking moments, the film introduced the last generation of protagonists in Rey, Finn and Poe – who deservedly take their place alongside the original heroes.

This was followed by the equally formidable Episode VIII – The Last Jedi in 2017, which in turn has set the scene for the events that will unfold in Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker.

Will decades-old questions be answered, as the Resistance and the First Order clash for the final time? Who of the Jedi and the Sith will ultimately triumph? What is Rey’s role in the entire story? Will Jar-Jar Binks make an appearance?

To state that the film is eagerly anticipated is akin to stating the sky is blue. When The Rise of Skywalker’s first trailer was releas­ed, it was viewed 111 million times within a day. Pre-booking for the film opened on October 21 and sales reached stellar proportions. It is predicted to make close to $200 million in its opening weekend alone.

And yet, it was never really about the money. From the very first time the opening credits crawled across the screen to John Williams’ evocative score, a Star Wars film has heralded a cinematic experience the likes of which we had never been through before and will probably not experience for a long time to come.

By no stretch of the imagination can I be described as an obsessive Star Wars fan. My experience over the years has been limited to the nine main films and the occasional spin-off. Yet they are all films that have in equal measure engaged, thrilled, upset, and moved me – from the giggly excitement I felt as a young girl watching the first film, to the copious eye-rolling brought on by the middle lot, to the emotional highs evoked by the final trilogy.

Cinema will not be the same again. And as we say goodbye to this incredible slice of cinema history, I salute all its protagonists with a final “may the force be with you all”.

Star Wars Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker is directed by J. J. Abrams. The screenplay is by Abrams and Chris Terrio from a story by Derek Connolly, Colin Trevorrow, Abrams and Terrio, based on characters created by George Lucas. The film stars Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac and Anthony Daniels.