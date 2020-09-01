A day at the beach used to be synonymous with ħobz biż-żejt, now it’s synonymous with waste...

Have you ever thought about what happens to the waste you leave at the seaside? The plastic straws and cigarette butts left behind? Do you know that marine animals, birds and turtles can be harmed by what we leave behind?

Well, they can be life-threatening when these animals ingest them.

Waste which ends up in deeper waters is difficult – practically impossible – to collect, so it remains in our environment for centuries, where it crumbles into smaller pieces and ultimately becomes microplastics. These eventually end up on our plate after being ingested by sea creatures. Does this motivate you to start changing your habits?

Waste at sea is a global problem. Scientific studies now confirm that plastic accounts for at least 85 to 90 per cent of waste in our seas including bags, plastic bottles, synthetic ropes, food and beverage packaging, and cigarette butts are only the tip of the metaphorical iceberg. Another common type of waste is wood, specifically wooden pellets. Although this is not plastic, wood can still have an impact on the environment around us. Metals, textiles, paper and glass are also present but in much smaller amounts.

Governments and authorities cannot make the change alone: you have to be one of the many drivers that lead the change! Thanks to several initiatives run by the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA), we now have a monitoring system and a clearer idea of what riches surround us. Over 35 per cent of Maltese waters have been designated as Marine Protected Areas and several underwater discoveries were made in the past few years.

Action to reduce marine waste

Avoid single-use plastics. Try using alternatives like reusable cutlery and cups.

Dispose of your litter appropriately. Use designated areas and bins for your waste. Sorting it will help in further reducing your impact.

Collect trash safely when you see it. If you happen to be ‘out in the wild’ or on the beach and you come across plastics, collect them safely and dispose of them. If you don’t, probably no one will.

Use reusable bags for your shopping. Take your reusable bag with you for your shopping. Avoid using plastic bags as these are usually single-use and cause a lot of harm to the environment.

Choose products with less packaging. Colourful packaging does not necessarily make the product better. Go for products with the lowest carbon footprint and the least packaging.

Remember, it is everyone’s responsibility to be part of the solution. You can make a change by keeping litter out of our seas for ourselves and future generations. It is up to you and the time to act is now.

