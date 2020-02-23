In Malta, as elsewhere in the world, there exists such a thing as mediocrity. There are also people who are perfectly competent. The problem is not that there is too much of the first and too few of the second. Rather, it is that mediocrity is tolerated, feted even, usually at the expense of competence.

Take Brian Hansford. He loves to remind us that he is a journalist – seemingly a fair point, given that he hosts a leading current affairs programme on national television. In fact, he is just a party hack. His main objective throughout is to bait his guests to say things that one way or another benefit the Labour Party.

Of course bait is just that, and his guests don’t always oblige. When that happens, Hansford’s method is to butt in with his mercenary twaddle. It is especially at moments like these that his ignorance, airheadedness and all-round mediocrity really shine.

So it was that on last Monday’s programme, one of his guests dared to mention that the New York Times had dared to carry a small piece on Malta’s untrafficked police.

Hansford could not contain himself. I must assume he was dead serious: “This pains me. It really, really pains me. These attacks by the foreign media on Malta confirm that there is a lot of envy towards Malta, all because the country is doing so well… Malta is the envy of the world. Is there any doubt that Malta is one of the best countries in the world?”

Worrying? It would be, had I overheard the village jester at the titotla in Ħaż Żgħir. But Hansford presents his own show on prime-time television.

He enjoys the trust and support of the national broadcaster. His guests include members of Parliament, public intellectuals and leading businesspeople. His audiences expect high standards of discussion. All of that makes his tirade positively astonishing.

Hansford’s main objective throughout is to bait his guests to say things that one way or another benefit the Labour Party

It does not seem to occur to Hansford that the New York Times is a newspaper, and that people who work for newspapers tend to be constantly on the lookout for good stories, and that the one on the Mediterranean island country whose traffic police have the smallest carbon footprint in the world is as good as they get.

Like Freud, Hansford sees envy where there’s none at all. I wonder exactly who it is he thinks is so highly envious of Malta. Is it the New York Times journalist? The owners of the paper? The US press? The US government, who then tells journalists what to write? The rest of the world?

My point, by the way, is not that everything that is said about Malta in the foreign press is accurate. I first realised this was not necessarily so in 2000, when the case of the conjoined twins from Gozo, Jody and Mary, made the international headlines. I was studying and living in Britain at the time. The internet had not yet made any real impression on our lives, and anything on Malta on British television was a treat.

For a couple of weeks, a not-so-rare treat: this was a big legal and medical case, and it also made an excellent story. British audiences appeared to relish the thought of a Mediterranean island where time had stood still, and where Catholic bishops foisted super-conservative ideas on a docile flock.

In particular, I remember one news programme (I think it was on Channel 4) that showed goats in the countryside in Gozo and little villages where the only signs of life were women walking to church, in black from head to toe. I knew at that moment that renditions of Malta by foreign journalists could be ridiculously unreliable.

The other day, a BBC journalist reporting on ‘Malta and the Mafia’ regaled us with that old chestnut about the Maltese driving on the left, or wherever the shade is. Inaccurate and all that, but it didn’t cross my mind for a second that she was motivated by a visceral envy of Malta. Certainly I didn’t think that the source of her fictitious envy was Malta’s dominance in all fields.

It really is doubly pathetic. First, to imagine that the foreign press have no business writing about Malta, unless they’re reporting on how nationally happy we are or how blue our sea is. Does Hansford ever read anything, I wonder? Does he think that the pieces in the New York Times about Britain, or India, or Sicily, are also rooted in envy? Or is it just Malta?

It’s quite possible he thinks it’s just Malta. He did say, after all, that Malta was one of the best countries in the world, whatever that means. We’re the best, people everywhere know that, and whatever they might say that we don’t like is just envy – so there. Readers will have come across ‘Stuff your jealousy’ and ‘Your envy is my energy’ windshield banners: that, in a nutshell, is Hansford’s guide to the international press.

That the pea-brained get to present current affairs programmes on national television is ridiculous. It is also very tragic indeed.

mafalzon@hotmail.com