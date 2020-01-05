Today’s readings: Isaiah 60, 1-6; Ephesians 3, 2-3.5-6; Matthew 2, 1-12.

In Jerusalem at the time of Christ’s birth, the news that an infant king was born was disturbing for many, and for different reasons. There is so much in the news nowadays that is disturbing for us but it seems that what we persist in claiming and proclaiming as ‘The Good News’ in our churches is no longer disturbing. That can be very bad indeed.

Johann Baptist Metz, a German theologian who just died last month, identified a religion undisturbed by surrounding events as a “bourgeois religion”. Of course, he was bothered deeply, asking what sort of faith it must have been that allowed so many to go on believing undisturbed during the time of the Nazis.

We have just celebrated what for those who believe is the birth of God among us, a new hope born as human offspring but powered by God to change the course of history. For many, even among those who still come to church, this has lost much of its meaning and impact. Overwhelmed as we can be by whatever happens around the globe or in our very personal lives, we can easily become immune to the very possibility of hope.

It is so easy for the world we live in to simply turn the page and start a new year which strictly speaking promises nothing new because, after the Christmas recess we resume where we left off in December. But the gospel narrative does not stop in Bethlehem. With today’s feast of the Epiphany of our Lord the narrative proceeds to extend beyond the confines of Jerusalem to others alien to the promises of the Judaic religion.

The gospel today speaks of a universality which goes far beyond the basic religious needs attended to in our churches and through our religiosity. The gospel points to needs that are much deeper, more down to earth and common to each and every human being independently of race, condition or religion.

It is in this broader scenario that today we need to position ourselves to realise, first and foremost, that, science and technology apart, we still need light, guidance and a compass if we really want to make sense of all that is so overwhelming in life.

What the gospels narrate is not a fable. Unfortunately, it is a truth turned fable and presented as such even in the way we yearly enter the Christmas spirit.

The gospel narrative speaks of the Magi as “wise men”. Being wise men they kept seeking. Being wise men they were guided not by the petty daily needs but by the basic need to ‘adore’, to connect with a power beyond them. Being wise men they were capable of listening to the voice within and follow it. Being wise men they were able to discern who was in good or bad faith and had the boldness to change plans and itinerary.

Wisdom is the secret that makes us realise, as the Benedictine sister Joan Chittister writes, that “there are more things to which we give our hearts than our hearts can possibly deserve or possibly endure”. There is a limit to how much our heart can take, and it is the wisdom of discernment that makes us realise what in our heart is fruitful or futile.

There is so much that uselessly burdens our heart and makes us lose serenity. Faced with the dire situations of life, it is important to learn to distinguish between fantasy and reality, and to realise that we are not superhuman. There are things we cannot take and endure and things we can never change. There are things we need to disavow if we want to save ourselves and to keep ourselves in perspective. Boldness is the virtue that keeps us also down to earth and in perspective.

In writing the gospel story of the wise men, St Matthew was realising that Judaism had rejected Jesus Christ, while pagan travellers “from the East” were in search of him. There are clear signs of such rejection nowadays not only in those who have left the Church but even in those who still practise their religion.

What we believe and celebrate in our liturgies very often remains parallel and undisturbed by what actually fills our hearts and marks our daily living. We may be practising our religion while not necessarily worshipping the true Lord of life who can really save us from what is so unsettling around us.

Today’s gospel story shows that there is no contradiction whatever between being wise and keeping the faith. Our religion can really be rediscovered as a powerful resource in the way we live up to life’s challenges and also in the way we can save the character of our nation at a time when it needs character more than ever.