A global recession, fuelled by the COVID-19 pandemic, has started to which Malta is also susceptible.

After years of stellar economic growth where our biggest issue has been under-employment, the labour market is experiencing the proverbial shock to the system. And while it is understandable that our immigration policy for third-country nationals will have to be less liberal in the short to medium term, context is key.

I speak as the business owner of a licenced employment agency, which I founded nearly two years ago in response to the growing demand for recruitment services. The market was crying out for capable and reliable staff to sustain expansion and business growth. And despite the expected downturn, this will not change entirely.

The government has announced it will no longer be accepting new applications for ‘low-skilled’ personnel. With the obvious exception of healthcare jobs, as well as for high earners with over €30,000 in annual salary, Malta is currently closed to everyone else.

We cannot simply discard third-country nationals from performing jobs for which there is a scarcity of personnel

There are two classes of so-called ‘low-skilled’ jobs. There are the generic jobs which anyone with the right attitude and a modicum of on-the-job training can do. And there are those which need prior experience, training or certain qualities to be carried out. Essential services can be included in the latter. Low-skilled does not equate to no skill.

In Singapore, a country with a similar economic model and demographics to Malta, Minister for National Development, Lawrence Wong, indicated that “foreign domestic helpers could also be considered as offering essential services, especially in cases where they are needed to help look after children or the elderly.” Both healthcare and transport are considered to be essential services as well.

For our general well-being, we cannot simply discard third-country nationals from performing jobs for which there is a scarcity of personnel. We should truly make an allowance for domestic household staff such as nannies, housekeepers and carers. Our transport system requires mechanics and electricians, for which there is a worldwide shortage. Services such as energy as well as information and communications technology (ICT) require maintenance technicians and engineers. Essential services are essential because they are the backbone upon which everything else functions.

Having invested substantially in my business, I appreciate that the government has considered service providers of employment activities like my company as critically affected.

I commend the prompt action by Malta Enterprise and Jobs Plus in addressing the situation. In addition to financial support measures, innovation will be required to address the new challenges being faced as the labour market changes. Flexibility and broad thinking are vital to adapt our economy accordingly and ensure that essential services are covered.

While currently we have made exceptions for healthcare jobs, we may need to extend our definition to all essential services and update it as it evolves; as a priority, we must cater for shortages on the market in spheres such as the domestic, transport, energy and ICT sectors in order for us to bounce back and regain the economic traction we so dearly desire.

Mark Sciriha, Founder and managing director of The Latino Agent