Over the last decade, packaging waste in the European Union has increased by more than 20 per cent, and the forecast is even more alarming as a 19 per cent increase is expected by 2030. Now, more than ever, it is imperative that we come together to raise awareness about the detrimental impacts of packaging waste on our planet. Fortunately, the European Week for Waste Reduction (EWWR) is the perfect opportunity to take action.

This annual event, now in its 15th edition, will kick off on November 18. This initiative serves as a platform for change where actions aimed at reducing, reusing, and recycling waste are championed by a diverse range of participants including citizens, schools, businesses, NGOs, and associations.

While this year’s focus is on packaging waste, actions submitted do not have to be limited to this specific topic. As long as your initiative relates to the 3Rs or clean-up efforts, you’re eligible to participate. The most important thing is raising awareness and sharing your action between November 18 and 26, even if you plan to carry out your activity before or after this week.

In January, a panel of independent experts will select winners from seven categories during the Malta Waste Reduction Awards, a ceremony that celebrates the efforts of all participants. Winners will receive a €1,000 prize, except in the Educational Establishment category, where the top three actions will be rewarded. This category aims to instil sustainable habits and values among students, with prizes ranging from €1,000 to €3,000.

Winners in the first five categories will also have the opportunity to participate in the European Waste Reduction Awards, competing against the best participants from across Europe. It’s a chance to showcase your efforts on a European stage.

To participate, simply visit WasteServ’s website at wsm.com.mt, review the participation rules, create an account on ewwr.eu, and submit brief information about your action. That’s it! Once your action is completed, you need to provide WasteServ with proof in the form of videos, photos, screenshots, or any other relevant materials.

Registration is now open, and we call on everyone who wishes to be part of this environmental initiative to showcase their passion for sustainable consumption and a circular economy in their communities. You have until the end of October to register!

If you have an idea or need assistance, don’t hesitate to contact WasteServ at freephone number 8007 2200 or e-mail to education.ws@wsm.com.mt. WasteServ is eager to discuss your ideas and provide guidance as we all work together to combat packaging waste and promote a sustainable future.

Package waste is a menace that haunts our environment. The time to act is now.