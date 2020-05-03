The eurozone economy contracted at an unprecedented rate in the first quarter of the year. Meanwhile, inflation slowed sharply as economic activity in March virtually came to a halt because of COVID-19.

According to a preliminary flash estimate by Eurostat, in the three months to March, economic output in the 19 countries that participate in the euro currency was 3.8 per cent smaller than in the previous three months.

This is the sharpest quarterly drop since the data series began in 1995. Economists had expected a 3.5 per cent contraction after a 0.1 per cent quarterly growth in the final quarter of 2019. Compared to the same period a year ago, the GDP contraction was 3.3 per cent in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, credit rating agency Fitch said on Tuesday that it had lowered Italy’s credit rating to BBB- from BBB due to the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic. The new rating is one notch above so-called ‘junk’ status and reflects increasing concerns about Italy’s creditworthiness.

“The downgrade reflects the significant impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic on Italy’s economy and the sovereign’s fiscal position,” Fitch said. Italy is one of the countries hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, with over 201,500 confirmed cases and 27,359 virus-related deaths. Fitch said it forecasts that Italy’s GDP would contract by eight per cent in 2020, mentioning that “the risks to this forecast are tilted to the downside”.

Finally, Germany’s seasonally adjusted jobless rate leapt to 5.8 per cent in April, up from five per cent in March, the Federal Employment Agency reported on Thursday. The number of people out of work rose by 373,000 to 2.639 million, considerably more than economists had forecast. The jobless rate was forecast to rise moderately to 5.2 per cent.

The German job market is under considerable pressure due to the coronavirus pandemic, Federal Employment Agency CEO Detlef Scheele said.

This report was compiled by Bank of Valletta for general information purposes only.