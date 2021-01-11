If 2020 was arguably one of the worst years in the EU’s history, 2021 might prove to be not that much better. The EU divisions are not just about the dynamics of economic integration but also the consolidation of social and democratic values.

The rise of populism in the various member states is unlikely to diminish in the coming years just because an inward-looking US president has been voted out of power. EU leaders may feel relieved that the almost endless bickering about Brexit is now over, but the reform agenda to inject some hope in the Union’s future remains pressing.

The rise of populism can be attributed to various factors. One crucial factor is the failure of EU member states to integrate various minorities in their society’s fabric. This failure gave rise to political resentment in sections of society and missed an opportunity to promote fairer and more economically productive communities.

The integration of young third-country nationals who arrived in the EU in the last five years as asylum applicants is an opportunity that should not be wasted by political posturing and pandering to the xenophobic attitudes of parts of the electorate.

According to Eurostat, almost two million people received international protection in the EU between 2015 and 2018, whether as refugees or as beneficiaries of subsidiary protection. Nearly 80 per cent were below the age of 34, including 540,000 girls and young women.

While it is justified that political leaders will continue to put pressure on African, Middle East and Far East countries to stop illegal migration to Europe, it is unlikely that this migration phenomenon will disappear anytime soon. Those who are already in Europe should be given a chance to become productive members of society.

Every EU member state should focus on engaging voluntary organisations to come up with local action plans to ensure that every effort is made to integrate third-country nationals in society

The EU’s strategy on the integration of vulnerable minorities remains fragmented. There is arguably no other sizeable minority group as that of migrants who often live on society’s margins in the country they are now living in.

The European Commission has stated that failure to integrate the newly-arrived people can result in a “massive waste of resources, both for the individuals concerned themselves and more genially for our economy and society”. Nice words from the Commission. I fear that waiting for a collective effort to integrate migrants already living in the EU is just wishful thinking.

Voluntary organisations that work on the coalface of the realities of the world of migrants identify various initiatives that need to be taken to turn the young migrants’ problem into an opportunity.

The first is, undoubtedly, a revision of the process to grant a residence status to immigrants. The longer a person does not have full access to rights and benefits, particularly those linked to vocational training and employment, the harder it is to catch up with the integration process.

Family reunification is a close second priority. How often do we hear of cases of migrant families being torn apart and living in different countries because of the tragic methods used to escape from the brutal realities they faced in their home countries? The absence of family members and worries about their well-being hinders effective participation in language courses, schools, training and finding a job.

Housing and education are equally important priorities to ensure that young migrants become productive members of the society that hosts them. How can we expect the children of migrants to benefit from an education system, even if it is free, if their living conditions extinguish any inclination to make the best of training opportunities? Adult and vocational education for migrants need to be tailor-made for their particular circumstances to acquire the skills required to succeed in modern society.

Only through education can migrants aspire not to be exploited by unscrupulous employers interested in lining their pockets at the expense of vulnerable workers.

Integration of migrants will only be helpful if they have access to healthcare, including mental health facilities. A lack of social integration, notably social isolation and unemployment, is linked with a higher prevalence of mental health problems among migrants.

Rather than wait for a shared EU holistic strategy to address immigrants’ challenge, every member state should focus on engaging voluntary organisations to come up with local action plans to ensure that every effort is made to integrate third-country nationals in society.

This approach is not about political principles or legalistic arguments. It is about instilling a dose of humanity in the way we define our values as a caring society.

