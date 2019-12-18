With Christmas around the corner, a number of festive events have taken over the island.

Live animated cribs

Around Malta and Gozo there are various crib exhibitions. The most popular one is Bethlehem f'Ghajnsielem in Gozo, a live animated crib with many locals dressed in costumes.

This year marks the eleventh edition of the live crib over an area of 20,000 square meters with the participation of 150 actors. The exhibition takes place in Ta'Passi, Mgarr Road, Ghajnsielem until January 5.

Entrance is free of charge.

Fairyland in the city

Christmas has taken over the entrance to Valletta with Santa’s village. Six attractions have been set up around Tritosn fountain. The attractions consist of a beautiful Ferris wheel, a magical carousel, an ice skating rink, a train ride with Santa’s elves (for kids under 6), Santa’s grotto where kids can get to meet Santa and take photos with him and the virtual polar saber.

Entrance is free, for prices to the attractions visit www.fairylandmalta.com

A night at the pantomime to watch Aladdin

This year the Malta Amateur Dramatic Club has planned one of the season’s largest productions aimed at all the family: Aladdin. The pantomime will take the audience on a magical trip to the Orient to tell the story of the poor young man who goes on an intricate journey peppered with fun and funny characters, spirits, genies, music, dance, drama and magical rings and lamps to get his wishes fulfilled.

The script is written by Alan Montanaro who returns to play the Dame and the production features a cast of over 30 actors and dancers directed by Michael Mangion, choreographed by Francesco Nicodeme and led by musical director Ryan Abela with lavish costumes designed by Isabel Warrington which complement the charming oriental stage sets.

Tickets available at www.madc.com.mt

A night at the pantomime with The Little Mermaid

The Manoel Theatre will once again delight families this Christmas, as they return for The Little Mermaid: A Panto Under the Sea. The familiar tale of rebellious Ariel, a mermaid who only wants to explore the world above the waves despite being forbidden by her father King Triton, will be adapted for stage, complete with Ariel’s nanny Dame Bormaljotta and the evil sea witch, Ursoola Minnofs.

Directed by Chris Gatt, the panto will also feature the talents of Musical Director Kris Spiteri, Choreographer Luisa Fenech Conti and vocal coach Analise Cassar. Perfect for all the family, The Little Mermaid is definitely a Christmas must-see. The Little Mermaid – A Panto Under the Sea will be staged at the Manoel Theatre, Valletta, from 22 December 2019 to 5 January 2020.

Tickets available at www.teatrumanoel.com.mt

Join the Christmas Parade in Gozo

The annual Christmas Parade will start from the lower part of Republic Street in Victoria and make its way up to Independence Square. The parade will be a Christmas celebration exhibiting various beautiful costumes, popular characters and festive dancing – a celebration that kids and adults can enjoy together.

The parade will take place on Sunday December 22 at 7.30pm