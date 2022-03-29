The new Maserati Grecale strikes the right balance between versatility, elegance, performance and innovation, guaranteeing performance, comfort and safety, all at the same time. These features are combined with off-road capabilities and uncompromising driving pleasure.

Developed at the Maserati Innovation Lab in Modena, the new SUV is produced at the Cassino plant.

Grecale is a range within the range, the Trident brand’s fullest ever. An extremely wide range of engines is available: conventional internal combustion, hybrid and, in a year’s time, Grecale will also be the first full-electric SUV in Maserati history.

Three versions will be rolled out at launch: GT, powered by a four-cylinder mild hybrid engine capable of delivering 300 hp; Modena, with a four-cylinder 330-hp mild hybrid engine; and the powerful Trofeo, equipped with a high-performance 3.0L 530-hp petrol V6 based on the Nettuno engine fitted to the MC20.At launch, the Grecale is also available in the PrimaSerie Launch Edition, a limited edition featuring exclusive content.

The Grecale Folgore completes the range - a 100% electric version with 400V technology.

The new SUV stands out in terms of spaciousness and comfort, boasting an impressive set of best-in-class features. It is best-in-class in terms of interior space, driveability, handling, acceleration (0-100 km/h in 3.8 seconds – on the Trofeo), top speed (285 km/h – again on the Trofeo), sound quality and extensive use of fine materials such as wood, carbon fibre and leather.

Its dimensions are a major factor: in the GT version, Grecale is 4,846 mm long with a wheelbase of 2,901 mm, a height of 1,670 mm, a width of 2,163 mm (including wing mirrors), with a rear wheel track of 1,948 mm (and even greater in the Trofeo).

The design of Grecale embraces Maserati’s new visual symbol, which distinguishes every new model since the MC20. The front features a low and imposing grille. The profile is notable for its contrast between purity and technique, with a highly fluid body featuring meandering, visual forms and its technical components highlighted by the use of carbon fibre. In the rear, the boomerang taillights are inspired by the Giugiaro 3200 GT and fit in with the trapezoidal line, made even more striking by the coupé effect of the cabin and its finish like a sports car's.

Inside, in the cabin, the standout tech specs include the traditional Maserati clockface. Digital for the first time, it transforms into a veritable in-car concierge, courtesy of voice control.Everything becomes touch-based, with extreme aesthetic cleanliness. The technology is controlled from the displays: the large 12.3” central screen, the largest ever seen in a Maserati, another 8.8” display for the extra controls and a third for the passengers in the rear seats.

