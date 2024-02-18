The world has changed dramatically since I began my role as CEO of Aston Martin in 2000. Looking back provides us with valuable insights into the trajectory of automotive innovation, environmental stewardship and the societal implications of emerging technologies.

The beginning of the millennium marked a pivotal era for both the global population and automotive expansion. From a world population of six billion in 2000, we have witnessed a surge to eight billion by 2023, paralleled by an increase in the world car population from about 600 million to 1.3 billion vehicles. This period also saw automobile sales grow from 62 million to nearly 85 million annually.

Concurrently, vehicles have evolved to offer increased power and efficiency, albeit with 50 per cent larger footprints and up to 100 per cent weights, especially with the advent of electric cars. This evolution, while marking progress, also presents a challenge in terms of energy consumption and environmental impact.

Notable achievements in this era have been the significant reduction in fatal traffic accidents, exemplified by a 63 per cent decrease in Germany from 2000 to 2022, as well as the reduction in CO2 emissions, which has decreased from 170 gr/km to 113 gr/km.

However, the introduction and expansion of e-mobility raise complex questions about the future of automotive development, geopolitical dynamics and the actual cost of ‘green’ technologies.

The prioritisation of e-mobility, championed by some European opportunists as the panacea for environmental challenges, and the current push for solely battery-powered automobiles appear to be driven by China’s long-term strategy to jeopardise established strengths of the Western automotive industry and so becoming the number one in the world.

Mobility is undeniably an essential right, and the global car population is likely to continue growing with the growth of the population. However, achieving this solely through EVs raises questions such as: Can we sustain 100 million electric vehicles annually, considering the massive battery production and infrastructure required, costing hundreds of billions of euros? Can we neglect the environmental impact of mining and processing raw materials? Can we provide a global network of charging stations? Can we provide enough clean electrical energy to charge the EVs?

Instead of succumbing to alarmism, we must focus on limiting our environmental damage through responsible innovation

The substantial subsidies required to support this transition underscore the need for a more nuanced approach to sustainable mobility.

Climate change: Beyond alarmism

The narrative surrounding climate change often paints a doomsday scenario. Fear-mongering prophecies from the past have not materialised, and the earth has demonstrably withstood far more significant climatic shifts throughout time. I challenge the feasibility of humans completely controlling global temperatures. While there is no denying the need for environmental responsibility, I challenge the discourse of urgency. The world will not end in the next 10, 20 or 50 years, even if the world population has grown to 10 billion. We can only destroy the funding base for the investment needed to improve the human impact on the environment step by step.

Instead of succumbing to alarmism, we must focus on limiting our environmental damage through responsible innovation. As the common proverb goes, don’t lay all your eggs in one basket. No single technology or approach will suffice to address our environmental and societal challenges.

Instead, a diverse array of technologies will be necessary to foster sustainable growth and innovation, including improved combustion engines, e-fuels and hydrogen, alongside advancements in e-mobility. China exemplifies this approach by supporting EV growth while simultaneously developing combustion engines with cleaner fuels and improved efficiency.

The challenges of our time demand a multifaceted approach that balances environmental stewardship with technological innovation, pragmatic governance and robust industrial pillars that provide the indispensable funding base.

We must leverage our knowledge and resources to create solutions that ensure clean water, food, security, healthcare, education and employment opportunities for all. Nostalgia for the pre-industrial past offers no answers; progress and innovation are the keys to a sustainable future.

This reflection, rooted in the achievements and challenges of the past two decades, is a call to action for industry leaders, policymakers and societies worldwide to embrace the complexities of modern mobility. It underscores the importance of a balanced, forward-thinking approach that leverages the best technology and innovation for the betterment of humanity and the planet.

Ulrich Bez

Ulrich Bez is the former CEO and chairperson of Aston Martin, former CTO of Porsche, MD of BMW Technik and chairperson VP engineering of Daewoo.