In 1931, the Mexican painter Diego Rivera was in New York for a major retrospective of his work. Among the creative outcomes of the trip was Frozen Assets, effectively a vertical cross-section of New York.

The upper part of the painting shows the city skyline as it was at the time, all cranes and unfinished buildings and steel beams. Deep below ground is a dimly-lit underworld of hundreds of sleeping bodies that may as well be corpses. It’s a poignant reflection on the human costs of development.

There are two sides to what happened last Monday. One is about the death of an irreplaceable person. On that, the best we can do is hope that Miriam Pace’s family may find some solace. The tremendous dignity they’ve shown in the face of tragedy deserves our silent respect. The other side suggests that we’re looking at a similar situation to what Rivera painted.

Depressing as the thought may be, there really is nothing spectacularly original about people suffering – and sometimes dying – to fuel crazed economic growth and development. In the case of Malta, we were promised a terremot, and earthquakes will have their victims.

It’s an old, old story. St Petersburg is a jewel of a city, but the frenetic pace at which it was built claimed the lives of tens of thousands of workers. That’s one of scores of examples.

Of course, technology has come some way since then. Construction today is infinitely safer than it was in 1703, which means that the comparison is of limited value. And yet I think it holds, in at least three respects.

First, like St Petersburg 300 years ago, Malta is one big construction site. The cranes and beams of Frozen Assets are as nothing compared to the skylines of our towns and villages.

The other day, I counted 21 tower cranes at Qawra-Buġibba alone, plus six at Mġarr and four at tiny Manikata. On my way to a funeral at Tarxien some weeks ago, I realised that the parish church is no longer visible from the Santa Luċija road. The point is that such a mad pace is likely – statistically likely, I mean – to take its toll.

The life of Miriam Pace is part of that toll, as are those of the very many people in their homes and construction workers who have died or suffered serious injury.

Second, the fact remains that no matter how rigorous the precautions and regulations, construction is dangerous – it’s in the very nature of the business. Besides, construction is especially dangerous when it’s frenzied.

It was both things in St Petersburg, what with the grand hests of Peter the Great. It still is today, in many contexts: few of those who will watch the Qatar World Cup in 2022 will spare a thought for the lost lives – and there have already been many – of construction workers sacrificed at the altar of impossible deadlines. It certainly is both frenzied and dangerous in a country where builders have to be booked two or more years in advance.

There’s a third way in which the comparison holds. In St Petersburg, the dead and injured were almost all serfs – somewhere between slaves and peasants, that is. The thousands who died building the Suez Canal were forced fellahin labourers.

The real-life inhabitants of the Frozen Assets underworld were the masses of underpaid and overexploited urban poor of New York. In Qatar, the ones who suffer the highest casualities are the migrant labourers who populate the bottom of the heap.

I use the word with some trepidation: these people are the expendables. In Malta, the fellahin and serfs tend to be the low-paid workers who man the front lines. Many of them are migrants whose families and biographies are too far away to really matter. They suffer injuries or die, and that’s that.

Not far ahead are the many others who have lost their homes and in some cases lives. Most of them are Maltese, with families and biographies we can relate to. Miriam Pace, for one, could be anybody’s mother or wife. She is the archetypal loved one, which is why so many of us have the strange feeling that we’ve lost someone close to us.

And yet, the works next door left her powerless. One of her neighbours told a journalist that she had been inkwetata (worried and concerned) about the excavations. Another journalist interviewed people in Sliema who were inkwetati about the widening cracks in their party walls.

I personally know people who are inkwetati about possible damage to their properties, and who cannot cope with the displaced rats that have overrun their back gardens.

There are two kinds of expendables, then. The first are what we might call the traditional kind – migrant workers, mainly. The second are those of us who might even have occasion to make some money as developers of sorts (buying second properties to rent, building extra floors, and so on), but who could become powerless and indeed expendable at any time.

All it takes is a bulldozer and a digger next door.