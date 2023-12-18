The Banca Giuratale in Victoria is the venue of an art exhibition, Carpe Diem, by Luca Cauchi of Floriana, residing in Nadur.

Cauchi, 34, says that in the heart of every moment, there resides a universe of profound beauty often overlooked. And to unveil these hidden wonders, the artist is inviting viewers to experience spaces where the ephemeral takes centre stage. Each painting within this collection serves as a portal, capturing the essence of fleeting moments in oil paint.

Through careful contemplation, the exhibition transcends the boundaries of time, offering an intimate gaze into the quiet magic of the everyday. As William Butler Yeats once said: “The world is full of magical things patiently waiting for our senses to grow sharper.” In Carpe Diem, these magical moments come alive, inspiring viewers to pause, reflect and embrace the transcendence of the present moment.

Through this collection, the artist invites you to celebrate the simplicity of life’s beauty, urging all to seize the day and find the extraordinary within the ordinary.

The exhibition, inaugurated by Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri, runs until December 28. It is open Monday to Friday from 7am until 2.30pm; Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays between 9am and 12pm.