Lecturer and professional artist Brian Healey will deliver a live zoom lecture on the life and works of artist John Singer Sargent (1856-1925) on Thursday October 7 at 6.30pm.

Few artists can match the achievements of this American artist who trained in Paris and spent much of his life depicting the world of the Belle Époque, from leisurely days on the Grand Canal, to the society women of New York.

A poignant composition by John Singer Sargent

His style is uniquely his own, impressionistic and realistic at once, flamboyant and spontaneous with a bravura and exactitude reminiscent of Velázquez and Van Dyck. Few can fail to be inspired by his exquisite handling of colour, tone and light, whether in oils or watercolour, landscape or portrait, his genius is universal.

Lecturer and artist Brian Healey

Healey has been a senior modern languages teacher in an independent grammar school for many years. Since the 1980s, he has embarked on a parallel career as a professional artist and interior designer.

Since 2006, he has been regularly appointed to a number of prestigious ocean and river cruise lines, either as resident artist, guest lecturer on art history or as destination speaker for more than 40 countries. Most recently, this work has successfully extended to art guiding through important towns and museums in France, Belgium, Holland and Spain.

For more information and registration, please contact Nicole Stilon at membership.secretary.asinmalta@theartssociety.org.

Another beautiful Singer Sargent painting