This November the German-Maltese Circle collaborates with the Goethe Institute to once again bring an attractive choice of German films to Maltese screens with the 10th German Film Festival.

This year’s festival edition, which takes place at Messina Palace in Valletta, is dedicated to the anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, which took place 30 years ago, with a number of films marking this event.

The festival will open on Wednesday with Gundermann, winner of the German Film Award in Gold 2019. In this biopic, acclaimed director Andreas Dresen commemorates the contradictory life of the East German digger driver and singer/songwriter Gundermann, who died in 1998 at the age of just 43.

The tragicomedy Bornholme Strasse by Christian Schwochow will be screened on Friday in collaboration with the German embassy and in the presence of Gerhard Haase-Hindenberg, the lieutenant colonel who opened the Berlin Wall on November 9 1989, without back-up command and on whose memoirs this film is based upon. The evening will be concluded with the screening of Coming Out, an East German production directed by Heiner Carow. This feature film about homosexuality was filmed in 1989 and premiered on that historical evening of November 9 in Berlin.

Another highlight of the festival will be the screening of the documentary The Cleaners on Saturday. This film explores the hidden shadow industry of ‘digital cleaning’, centring around the question of who controls what we see.

Academy award-winning director Caroline Link will be contributing her latest feature film All About Me, a heart-warming comedy based on the memoirs of well-known German comedian Hape Kerkelin, selling more cinema tickets than any other movie in Germany in 2018.

All shows are being screened in German with English subtitles. Admission is free of charge. For full programme details and bookings refer to www.germanmaltesecircle.org.