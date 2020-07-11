The toponomy of it-Telgħa tas-Saqqajja (Saqqajja Hill) in Rabat speaks volumes. It is actually a ‘tell’ (ancient mound) made up of five to nine metres of compacted material. Lower levels are made up of Neolithic and Phoenician /Punic remains, with Roman/ Byzantine remains a few metres above. During the Knight’s period, a layer of two to five metres of compacted earth were added to level the whole area.

In Arabic, the term ‘saqqajja’ describes the function of a particular fountain, located at the entrance to a town/city, facing Mecca, orientating travellers during prayer time. The Saqqajja fountain, which was eventually enlarged and beautified by the Knights, in fact, faces south- southeast. A sophisticated water channel system that lies behind the facade is actually a Roman aqueduct system, which serves another two fountains – Għeriexem and Ħammiem. This system is kept in pristine functioning condition by the Water Services Corporation (WSC).

The two issues relating to the ‘tell’ and the water system have come to the fore again, due to an unprecedented incident − that of a whole section of a wall being ‘blown’ out under high pressure, with the foundations of adjacent residences being compromised by the same. There has never been a similar incident in Rabat.

This is a serious development to previous incidents related to road subsidence in the area.

Incidents since 1980 were related to soil-content depletion through water/drainage erosion. The tarmac would subsequently fail, with large (5m x 5m x 3.5m depth) chasms being exposed. One consequence of this loss of compacted soil was that older buildings, such as the 13th-century Franciscan conventual friary, suffered movement and structural damage.

Vibrations from demolition of structures is a contributor to further damage, resulting in structural seams and collapse of buildings, such as happened to the Friar Minors’ church of St Joseph.

This is a serious development to previous incidents

Another contributing factor to the sensitivity of the area lies in the geology. The friable mix of hard and soft limestone layers and the thick strata of clay beneath have always been a source of preoccupation and hazard.

With regard to the proposed Infrastructure Malta ‘repair’ work in the Saqqajja area, it has to be said that the solution to the issues lies in a revising of the whole new drainage system implemented along George Borg Olivier Street. The illegal blockage − with concrete − of the stone culverts that used to collect rainwater from beneath the pavements has to be revised.

The drainage system seems to be a main cause of the whole unprecedented situation. Illegal works directing rainwater from residences into the same system may also be a contributor.

During the preceding months, serious drainage infiltrations into the underground water system, beneath buildings such as Santu Spirtu archives, Ta’ Saura and the conventual friary, were causing problems and distress. WSC worked feverously to resolve this issue.

On the day of the incident, the situation had mostly cleared, so much so that WSC officers had asked me to accompany them into the water system to identify remaining seepages. After a spate of rain, the whole issue developed topside. Before any work may be allowed to start, a number of issues have to be resolved. Similar to other Infrastructure Malta projects in the region, a team of specialists must be assembled. It is high time that the whole water/ World War II shelter/reservoir/cellar systems is 3D/Lydar scanned.

An in-depth geological study has to be conducted before the proposed concrete pillars are installed. The proper full excavation of pristine archaeological strata has to be given proper time and conservation. An archaeologist on site is not enough. Exposed pristine Phoenician/Roman archaeology is located in the immediate area.

Buildings along George Borg Olivier Street, Ta’ Saura Street and Saqqajja should be inspected for structural weaknesses and defects. Structures are known to have shifted, whenever the soil strata emptied.

Finally, will Infrastructure Malta refill with proper compacted material, once the vertical pillars are installed?

These are but a few of the issues relating to the Saqqajja/ George Borg Olivier Street. It is hoped that Infrastructure Malta is prepared to give a listening ear to the preoccupations of local residents and others.