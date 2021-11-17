Ferrari has revealed its latest one-off model in the form of the BR20.

Based on the GTC4Lusso platform, the BR20 is a two-seat coupe with a V12 engine. Assuming it’s the some unit found in the base car, it will have a power output of around 680bhp.

The BR20’s styling cues are said to come from same of the most iconic 12-cylinder models from Ferrari’s history, such as the 410 SA and 500 Superfast.

The rear seats have been removed from the GTC4Lusso, while the bodywork has been extended so the BR20 is three inches longer. Ferrari says the increased cabin space gave it the freedom to create a unique exterior design.

