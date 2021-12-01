Ferrari has revealed a new limited-edition supercar that pays homage to the past while sporting the latest technological advancements.

Called Daytona SP3, it has been inspired by the models that achieved a one-two-three finish for the Italian firm at the 1967 24 Hours of Daytona race in America.

Built as part of the Icona series, which nod to the firm’s past successes, the Daytona SP3’s styling is inspired by the 330 P4, 350 Can-Am and 512 S, which were some of the first race cars to really take advantage of aerodynamics.

The targa design is a further reference to sports car racing, with butterfly doors that have an integrated air intake that channels air to the side-mounted radiators. The side mirrors have been moved from the door to the tops of the wings, while the rest of the car has various wings and intakes to create downforce or cool the engine.

