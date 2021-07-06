It’s funny how Italian words make everything sound better to us Brits, especially when it comes to cars. A classic example is the exotic-sounding Maserati Quattroporte, which directly translates as ‘four doors’. Similarly, today we’re testing the Ferrari Portofino M, with that final initial standing for ‘Modificata’, or simply Modified, to you and I.

The Portofino is a 2+2 hard top convertible from Ferrari’s GT family, first introduced in 2017. Now, it’s been given the M treatment, which means there’s an extensive raft of upgrades and improvements. Think of it like a mid-life refresh – a really extensive one.

Firstly, and perhaps unsurprisingly for a Ferrari, there’s increased performance from the engine. As a result, engineers then also worked on driving dynamics to make the most of the extra power, as well as adapted the styling to improve cooling through the air intakes. But with this being a GT, comfort has also been improved.

Want to read more? Visit timesmotors.com