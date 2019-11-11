Fiat Panda Trussardi, the first luxury Panda to spring from the partnership between two brands that made history in their respective industries, bringing the best of Italian manufacturing in the world, has debuted and kicked off the first co-branding operation involving Fiat Panda and a fashion house. True to the functional and cool qualities that have driven it to win the hearts of the general public and proudly tread the streets of Europe, today Fiat Panda is wearing the urban city style of Trussardi.

"Panda can boast 39 years of success and has been the most popular car in Italy for six years. It has been the best-selling city car in Europe since 2003. 7.5 million units have been sold, of which five million of which are still on the road," said Olivier François, president Fiat Brand Global. "It is also a record-breaker. It was the first 4WD city car, the first small car to fit an automatic transmission, the first urban SUV and the first car to climb Mount Everest. Today, we have the first 'luxury Panda', the Panda Trussardi".

Trussardi started with leather goods and gloves, developing into a lifestyle brand over time. It was the first fashion brand to take ready-to-wear fashion shows to the city streets and squares to reach out to the general public, who the same people that have always chosen Fiat as their perfect mobility solution.

Panda Trussardi was created not unlike a go-to garment, perfect for all occasions and at ease in any situation. It is the ideal choice for customers seeking an exclusive city car or a travel mate capable of responding to the needs of space and mobility of families.

It comes with a brilliant 85 hp TwinAir 0.9-litre petrol engine, with front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive, or with the 69 hp 1.2-litre engine.