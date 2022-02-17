Construction work has been almost completed on a six-storey apartment block just metres away from the sea at Xlendi after it was controversially granted a permit to replace the building hosting the Boathouse restaurant.

The works started just three months ago after the former two-storey structure was demolished and the site excavated.

The site prior to demolition. Photo: Facebook The new apartment block dominates the Xlendi coastline. Photo: Facebook

News of plans for the new block emerged last October, when the management of two restaurants, the Stonecrab and the Boathouse, announced they would be shutting down due to works.

Despite a public outcry, the Planning Authority had approved the building of a restaurant on two floors and four overlying apartments.

The go-ahead for works was issued by the Building Construction Agency on November 25.

Heritage NGO Din l-Art Ħelwa Għawdex had warned that: “This, once picturesque, once incredibly beautiful Gozitan cove that attracts thousands of locals, residents and tourists to its magic is suffering the final, fatal twist of the knife.”

The original building being demolished in November. Photo: Carmel Cassar

The original building was demolished in early November with no trace left of the original restaurant over the course of one weekend.

This is not the only change that’s coming for Xlendi.

The site adjacent to the new block has a planning permit approved for a seven-story building set to include a restaurant (The Stonecrab) and hotel.

Just across the bay, the Planning Authority approved the first stage of a “monster development”, which activists say will lead to further erosion of Xlendi’s quaint character.