The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra returns to Gozo with principal conductor, Sergey Smbatyan, in a concert presenting Igor Stravinsky’s suite for orchestra from the ballet The Firebird.

Based on the story of Prince Ivan’s search for this rare magical bird to help him free the imprisoned princesses, The Firebird will be presented at the Aurora Theatre, Victoria, on Saturday, November 20, at 7.30pm.

The Russian folklore theme continues as highly acclaimed South Korean violinist Bomsori Kim joins for Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto, Op. 35 – a work imbued with poignant melodies culminating in a brilliant finale of folk-like dance motifs.

The concert is part of the ‘Reaching the Stars’ scheme through which young Gozitans may benefit from a 75 per cent discount on tickets.

The concert is being presented in collaboration with the Gozo Ministry and the support of Bank of Valletta.

A shuttle service will be provided for patrons at a nominal fee of €2. The service will run from the Mġarr Ferry Terminal following the arrival of the 6:15pm Gozo Channel ferry. The return trip leaves at the end of the concert.

Pre-booking is required on events@maltaorchestra.com.

Admittance will be exclusively on presentation of a valid vaccination certificate and ID card. Pregnant women and children, aged 5-11 years, need to present a negative rapid test result done within 24 hours or a negative PCR within 72 hours from the event.

Patrons will be subject to temperature checks at entrance. Face masks are to be worn at all times.

More info on mgoz.gov.mt/en/Pages/Other/Reaching-the-Stars.aspx.