In 1915-16, the Maltese football league was not held. No ground was available because tents were installed in the Mile End Ground to accommodate some of the hundreds of wounded soldiers who were being brought to Malta from the battle-zones of the First World War.

Fortunately, during the summer of 1916, the ground was cleared of the tents and other hospital equipment which encumbered the pitch. This left the way clear for the MFA to organise its competition for the 1916-17 season.

