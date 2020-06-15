Heritage Malta is once again giving people the opportunity to experience first-hand the first rays of Summer from the Mnajdra Temples in Qrendi, early on Saturday morning.

At sunrise on the first day of summer, the sun can be seen rising in particular alignment with these sites. Although it is not known for certain whether these orientations were intentional, they are so systematic that this is very probable.

In prehistoric agricultural societies, observation of the movement of the stars, the moon and the sun could have been related to the changing seasons and to the times of planting and harvesting crops.

Our prehistoric sites have accompanied the people of these Islands for thousands of years. Their enduring presence was significant during our recent isolation.

With the gradual lifting of public health measures, Heritage Malta is offering the opportunity to the public to greet the first rays of summer from the Mnajdra Temples in Qrendi on Saturday, June 20.

Tickets: €25 per person (€15 for Heritage Malta members). Limited tickets are available online or from the Heritage Malta museum and sites which are opening during weekends: Fort St Elmo, Fort St Angelo, Ħaġar Qim and Mnajdra Temples, Tarxien Temples and Ġgantija Temples, and the National Museum of Archaeology.

Meeting point is near Ħaġar Qim Visitor Centre at 5.30am. Attendees must wear a face mask and respect social distancing.

Live streaming of the Summer Solstice will be presented from Ħaġar Qim Temples, starting at 5.45am on Heritage Malta’s Facebook Page. The live stream which will be in English with Maltese subtitles, will be forming part of the European Archaeology Days programme taking place between the June 19 and 21.