For premium car manufacturers, the SUV segment is by far the most lucrative. Because of that, there are plenty of options from a wide variety of companies.

The newest is the Jaguar F-Pace, which has been given a big update for 2021 that has made it one of the best-in-class. Here, we take a look at what makes it great along with four of its closest competitors.

Jaguar F-Pace

The Jaguar F-Pace has always been an appealing choice thanks to the fact it’s one of the best-looking SUVs out there, and while it’s also been good to drive with a nice interior, it hasn’t quite matched up to the best from the likes of Audi and BMW.

The new model, however, has changed all that. It still looks great on the outside, but inside it’s been overhauled to give a much more upmarket appeal. The latest infotainment system from JLR is great, too, while a choice of electrified engines helps with performance and economy.

Volvo XC60

It’s old news now, but Volvo has transformed its brand image over the past decade or so to offer genuinely brilliant premium products. It has three SUV models, and the mid-sized XC60 is a price match for the F-Pace. It also feels like the Goldilocks model, not being quite as huge as the XC90 while getting a more upmarket interior than the smaller XC40.

So it’s spacious, looks great, has a lovely cabin and, though it won’t captivate you on a winding country road, it’s a relaxing and comfortable car to drive.

BMW X5

The BMW X5 has long been one of the best in this segment, partly because it was one of the first. When the 4×4 craze began to kick off with people who weren’t using them for off-roading, the X5 was one of those that focused on being stylish and great to drive on the road.

That’s still how you’d describe it today, but it has elevated to be a truly premium product, with an upmarket cabin, bundles of technology, a luxurious ride and a range of economical engines.

Range Rover Velar

One of Jaguar’s biggest competitors comes from within its own family. Although the firms insist their cars appeal to different buyers, there’s no denying that Land Rover makes handsome, premium SUVs, just like Jaguar. And one of the most stylish is the Range Rover Velar.

It looks like no other SUV on the road, sporting a sporty, hunkered down look – and although this is the most road-focused Land Rover ever, it’s still capable of traversing muddy terrains when necessary.

Audi e-tron

The left-field alternative here is the Audi e-tron, because it’s got a purely electric powertrain. It’s one of the first of a new generation of premium electric vehicles from mainstream manufacturers, and with rivals such as the Mercedes-Benz EQC already on sale it seems this segment will only grow and grow.

As with most electric vehicles it can get quite pricey, but running costs will be very low. It also boasts quite a powerful electric motor and an impressive range, meaning the average person wouldn’t have to top up too often.