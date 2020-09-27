It’s fair to say that the EV segment is expanding rapidly. With manufacturer adoption and public interest increasing by the day, there are more and more battery-powered cars hitting the market – and there are several key new models on the way, too.
So let’s dive in and take a look at some of the key new electric models that you need to get excited about this year.
Volkswagen I.D 3
The I.D 3 is a crucial car for Volkswagen, as it’s a crucial entry by the firm into the fully electric segment. Of course, it has the electric e-Up!, but with around 340 miles of range, it by far eclipses the electric range offered by its smaller sibling.
With five doors and five seats, it follows a traditional layout, but with a spacious interior and striking looks it’s anything but ordinary. First deliveries in the UK are expected to commence towards the end of the year.
MG 5
MG has been making waves in the EV segment by bringing a battery electric car to market which doesn’t break the bank. The upcoming MG 5 proves that EVs can be both efficient and practical.
It’s likely to offer a range of around 215 miles (346 kilometres) and will more than likely undercut other rivals in the segment by some margin when it arrives.
Audi e-tron S
Audi’s e-tron has already proved to be a popular premium EV option for a little while now, but up until now the firm hasn’t chosen to produce a more performance-orientated version. That’s set to change, however, with the new e-tron S, which takes the regular car’s power figures and bumps them up considerably.
Thanks to a three-motor setup – rather than the standard e-tron’s two – the S will bring an incredible 496bhp, meaning a 0-60mph (0-97km/h) time of just 4.5 seconds.
Citroen e-C4
Based on the next-generation C4, the e-C4 boasts quirky crossover styling which is bound to make it stand out from the crowd. Utilising the same underpinnings that sit below the Corsa-e, the e-C4 will be capable of returning more than 200 miles (322 kilometres) from a single charge.
It looks likely to go on sale this December, and expect competitive pricing too.
Volvo XC40 Recharge P8
Volvo is on a serious quest to electrify its entire line-up, but up until this point has only offered hybrids rather than this – the XC40 Recharge P8 – which is set to arrive in full-electric style later on this year. Thanks to two motors it’ll produce 402bhp, yet will return up to 248 miles (399 kilometres) of range, too.
