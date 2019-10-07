For the last 12 years, Malta has been participating in international comparative studies that are intended to measure students’ competencies in literacy, maths and science. The three main studies are the Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study (TIMSS) for nine and 13-year-olds, the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) for 15 year-olds, and the Progress in International Reading Literacy Study (PIRLS) for nine-year-olds.

TIMSS, PIRLS and PISA are growing in popularity and in their influence on national and international educational policy. Unfortunately, this has not been the case in this country, where successive administrations did not give sufficient importance to the public analysis and debate of the results, many of which were negative. Nor did the findings cause much in the way of public concern or, indeed, within the sector. This is a great pity, because the combined results of PISA, TIMSS and PIRLS tell a generally sorry tale.

In PISA 2015, results for reading, mathematics and science did generally improve when compared to 2009 but they are still below the OECD average. Boys did significantly worse than girls and significantly worse than the OECD average, although the gender gap has reduced somewhat from 2009. This gender imbalance is mostly mirrored in the other studies as well.

In PIRLS 2016, Malta largely retained its 2011 ranking but that is not good news. It ranked 40th of 50 countries, at par with the United Arab Emirates. We had less than a third of top-ranking students than the international average and three times more bottom-ranking students than the average. This after six years of two consecutive national literacy strategies.

In TIMSS 2015, Malta’s scores for maths and science were significantly lower than the international average. These scores were, in large measure, not due to insufficient resources.

These combined results should serve as a wake-up call not only to the government but to the sector and the nation. As we start another scholastic year, a lot of attention has rightlygone on infrastructural and human resource deficiencies. But the real meat of any educational system is the quality of its teaching and learning; here the government should have a laser-sharp focus. After six years in charge, it carries the full weight of responsibility for changing the negative picture given by PISA, PIRLS and TIMMS.

Its main focus should be on what is happening in the first 10 years of schooling, something the Nationalist Party has finally included in its current pre-Budget document.

Rather than rubbishing the PIRLS 2016 methodology and results, as it shamefully tried to do, the government should take a long, hard look at the quality and effectiveness of the literacy, maths and science practices in each classroom. Rather than pushing through more centrally-mandated reforms onto a steadily wearier profession, it should ensure reforms such as in formative assessment and outcomes-based learning are fully implemented, supported and reviewed.

Education Minister Evarist Bartolo is known to favour the idea of a laboratory primary school attached to the Faculty of Education, as exists abroad. This would be a living showcase of good practice and a hub for ongoing, concrete, in-service teacher support and professional development. It would give a strong message that the ministry and the faculty can come together and work on innovative solutions to improve teaching and learning across the board.