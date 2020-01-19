What do former members of the SAS do when they retire? What do soldiers and ex-service-folk do when they return to civilian life? They make brown gin and army strength gin besides candyfloss, Turkish delight and walnut liqueurs. Britain has become a nation of liqueur makers and distillers.

The British artisanal-gin boom spawned ‘hand-crafted’ artisanal gins originating not only from junipers but also from nettles, saffron, watercress, sea lettuce, truffle, ant, Christmas pudding (as is the case of Sacred Spirit), Earl Grey tea (in Newcastle’s Noveltea), Indian Lassi (to make Crazy Gin) and an assortment of other weird and wonderful ingredients. One can add bubble gum to this list of eclectic ingredients.

Last year, the UK bought four million non-creamy liqueurs. The market is reportedly worth £1.2 billion.

Iron Brew Flavour Liqueur is the UK’s first and only brown gin, based on Roman botanicals found at the base of Hadrian’s Wall.

Swansea-born Andy Peverick, 42, served as a special services soldier for four years. He set up the Pilgrim Spirits Company in Alnwick, Northumbria. He launched the first Iron Brew liqueur and the UK’s first and only brown gin, based on Roman botanicals found at the base of Hadrian’s Wall. He has also launched the Antonine clear gin which uses carob. It is named after the other wall that kept the Caledonians out of England.

The Romans used the carob as a substitute for chocolate. They loved Scottish heather honey as well. Peverick claims that his company specialises in making funky premium hand-crafted drinks that derive their flavour from sweets and drinks that were big in the 1980s. One can mention cherry bakewell, candy floss and Turkish delight as examples of these flavours. They have recently launched rhubarb and custard, fruit salad, refresher and cheeky vimtoe liqueurs which all shimmer as they contain edible glitter.

The term liqueur, derived from the Latin ‘to dissolve’, describes effectively this alcoholic beverage with added sugar infused with increasingly strange USP (unique selling point) ingredients.

Pimm’s was invented in 1823 by James Pimm, a farmer’s son who ran an oyster bar in London near the Bank of England. His gin-based concoction was originally sold as an aid for digestion and served in a ‘No. 1 Small Cup’. 2019 marked the 160th anniversary since Pimm’s No. 1 was sold on the commercial market.

In 1903, Berry Bros & Rudd of London (est.1698) created their King’s Ginger for King Edward VII. The oldest British liqueur is probably Drambuie. Its name is derived from the gaelic ‘An dram Buideach’ which means “the drink that satisfies”. It was meant to have been offered to him on Skye where he fled after the Battle of Culloden in 1745.

Among the new liqueurists is Angus Ferguson, who runs Liquid Deli, which has shops in Glasgow and York. Angus, who is 37 years old, made the UK’s first walnut liqueur by using early summer walnuts from East Sussex. The unique liqueur is made in Somerset. One can say that the idea came from Italy via Scotland as Angus, who also helps with the harvest, is Scottish.

Based loosely on the Italian Nochino, Demijohn’s Walnut Liqueur is made by combining apple Eau de Vie as base spirit with nuts and clovers. Ferguson claims that his is “a very dark, strong liqueur which takes at least 40 days and nights to infuse. The process of making this drink has been a wonderful adventure which started with Frances, my wife, having run experiments on our kitchen table some time ago. It ended up with having 250 litres of the most delightful drink”.

Demijohn, the UK’s first European-style liquid deli, sources unusual artisan liqueurs, spirits, oils and vinegars from around the UK and Europe and sells them in a wide range of reuseable glass bottles.

“We offer Bramble Vinegar from Perthshire, Sloe Gin from Worcestershire, Gooseberry Gin from East Lothian, Scotland and cask-strength single malt whisky from Islay. And walnut liqueur. We were inspired by working and travelling in Europe and visiting Italian oil and wine cellars. We became so involved with our producers we now even pick the fruit that goes into making our products, including the walnuts,” Ferguson says.

In July 2004, Demijohn opened its first liquid delis in Scotland, the first one in the Grassmarket in Edinburgh, followed by another in Glasgow. In 2009, Demijohn ventured into England with a shop in York.

Ferguson comments: “We aim to be a highly eco-responsible company. Our shops are fitted with ash shelves from the Dynamic Woods charitable organisation, which ‘rescues’ beautiful native hardwoods that are felled but rejected by the commercial timber trade.”

Using local honey and heather, Tony Brotherton runs the Yorkshire Dales Distillery at Catterick Garrison, making quadruple-distilled, oak-aged vapoured Intrepid Rum, as well as Purple Gin, Smoked Black Peppercorn Vodka and Army Strength London Dry Gin.

Brotherton had a very adventurous army career before he became an army reserve and a cadet force adult volunteer.

Old-ish soldiers never die. They just distill.