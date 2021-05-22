Ford has revealed the F-150 Lightning, its first electric pick-up truck.

Destined for the US market, the truck has a real focus on commercial buyers, with the ability to power external items such as tools from the car’s battery – and it can even power your house.

Power comes from twin electric motors that make 555bhp, while the 1,050Nm torque figure is the highest ever to come from an F-150. It has four-wheel-drive and can go from 0-60mph in around 4.5 seconds.

Want to read the full article? Visit timesmotors.com