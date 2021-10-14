Ford is a brand undergoing enormous change. Just a couple of years ago, the only whiff of electrification was a hybrid option in the soon-to-be-retired Mondeo. Move forward to today and we have mild-, regular and plug-in hybrids left, right and centre as well as big pledges when it comes to EVs. By 2030, every new Ford sold in Europe will be electric.

There are clearly some big cogs to turn, and though slow to wake up to electrification, Ford seems to be getting things right, with the brand’s new Kuga plug-in hybrid one of the latest electrified options. But in a competitive field, does this SUV have what it takes?

Ford couldn’t have launched its third-generation at a much worse time, right as the world was shutting down with Covid. Nevertheless, the new Kuga has plenty to offer, from its range of electrified options – mild-hybrid, hybrid and this PHEV are all available – to a more modern cabin packed with technology.

